UVA advances to NCAA championship game with win over North Carolina

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. – Nobody celebrates Memorial Day weekend quite like Alex Rode.
Virginia’s senior goalie had 15 saves as the fourth-seeded Cavaliers beat top-seed North Carolina 12-11, matching the high-scoring Tar Heels’ season-low in goals and sending the defending national champions back to the NCAA lacrosse championship game.
It's the first time in program history UVA has reached back-to-back title games.
Sophomore Payton Cormier scored three goals and redshirt freshman Connor Shellenberger scored twice and had four assists.
UVA used a 6-0 run to end the first half to build a 9-4 lead, but the Tar Heels surged in the second half, setting up a pressure-packed final three minutes for the Cavaliers.
Senior midfielder William Perry scored five goals for UNC, which also got three from senior attack Chris Gray.
This was the third meeting of the season between the ACC rivals. The teams split a pair of regular-season games, with Carolina winning 16-13 in Charlottesville in March, and UVA coming out on top 18-16 in Chapel Hill, N.C. in April.
Virginia built a 2-1 lead with 7:09 left in the opening period in this one, overcoming early struggles on faceoffs and taking advantage of five first-quarter turnovers by the Tar Heels. Senior Jeff Conner gave UVA a 1-0 lead 2:30 into the contest on a low, bouncing shot and sophomore Payton Cormier made it 2-1 with 7:09 left in the quarter, scoring on a hard dodge to the cage.
Carolina ended the period with a pair of goals off dazzling individual efforts. First Chris Gray, the ACC’s leading scorer, got a step on defender Cade Saustad to Rode’s right side and the goalie with a high, hard shot to tie the game 2-2 with 4:35 left in the quarter.
Then, William Perry followed 1:35 later, scoring on a nearly-identical move, this time against defender John Fox.
Charlie Bertrand gave Virginia the lead back, scoring off a rebound of a Matt Moore shot to put the Cavaliers up 5-4 with 6:43 left in the half. Cormier gave UVA the first two-goal lead of the game, firing an outside shot past UNC’s goalie with 5:54.
That was part of a six-goal burst, three of which came in a span of 1:18. Virginia scored the final goal of that run on Betrand’s second of the period. He found the back of the cage with 16 seconds left before halftime to send the Cavaliers to the lockerroom up 9-4.
It was the second straight subpar first-half outing for Carolina, which scored just three goals in the first two quarters of its quarterfinal win over Rutgers. But in that contest, the Heels exploded for eight goals after the break.
UNC’s scoring drought stretched to 15:25 before getting back-to-back goals from Gray and Perry. Shellenberger had the answer, spinning to his left and then whipping a rocket of a shot, side-armed, past Collin Krieg to put Virginia up 10-6 with 6:57 left in the third quarter.
Carolina cut its deficit to 10-8 and had a chance to make it a one-goal game after a penalty on Jared Conners. But Rode snagged Gray’s shot with 3:03 to play and, just over a minute later, Cormier found the back of the cage to complete his hat trick.
But the Tar Heels weren’t finished. A goal by Gray and another pair from Perry in the fourth quarter trimmed Virginia’s lead to 12-11 and set up a tense final three minutes of play.
UVA seemed to lock the game up gaining possession with 20 seconds left, but could not clear the ball, setting up a final possession for the Tar Heels, but the Cavaliers defense held up.
