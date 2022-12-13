UVA and Virginia Tech climb the basketball rankings, while their football teams gain and lose in the portal | Teel and Barber podcast

David and Mike look at the 'Hoos and Hokies ascent in the basketball rankings, the comings and goings in the NCAA transfer portal and some spicy bowl matchups involving ACC teams.
About the podcast
Richmond Times-Dispatch's Virginia Tech, UVA and ACC sports podcast, hosted by Virginia Sports Hall of Fame reporter David Teel and ACC beat writer Mike Barber.
Related coverage
Old Dominion’s Ali Jennings III ranks third nationally in receiving yards per game. Two-plus years ago, quarterback Kyron Drones entertained o…
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia, one of just seven remaining undefeated teams in Division I basketball, checked in at No. 2 in the latest Associate…
Virginia football captain Nick Jackson is entering his name in the transfer portal, but hasn't ruled out a return to the Cavaliers
All-ACC inside linebacker Nick Jackson, the unquestioned heart of the Virginia defense, has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal Monday, Jackson said Monday, becoming the fourth Cavaliers’ starter to do so this offseason.