 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Virginia Wayside Furniture
alert top story editor's pick

UVA and Virginia Tech climb the basketball rankings, while their football teams gain and lose in the portal | Teel and Barber podcast

  • 0

David and Mike look at the 'Hoos and Hokies ascent in the basketball rankings, the comings and goings in the NCAA transfer portal and some spicy bowl matchups involving ACC teams.

About the podcast

Richmond Times-Dispatch's Virginia Tech, UVA and ACC sports podcast, hosted by Virginia Sports Hall of Fame reporter David Teel and ACC beat writer Mike Barber.

Related coverage

With the Final Four set, No. 1 Georgia is the favorite to win the national championship for the second year in a row, while Michigan has the second-best odds.
0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco’s Atlas Lions carry the hopes of an entire continent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News