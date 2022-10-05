 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UVA and Virginia Tech find trouble in the triangle. Who's the best team in Virginia? | Teel and Barber podcast

As the Hokies and Hoos stumble against UNC and Duke, the guys debate who is the best team in the Commonwealth - UVA, Virginia Tech, JMU, Liberty or ODU?

Richmond Times-Dispatch's Virginia Tech, UVA and ACC sports podcast, hosted by Virginia Sports Hall of Fame reporter David Teel and ACC beat writer Mike Barber.

Tar Heels stomp visiting Hokies 41-10

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The game ended in front of a sparse crowd in a light drizzle, both teams' backups playing to a stalemate, the result long ago decided.

