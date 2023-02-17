CHARLOTTESVILLE – How flat was the basketball at the end of Virginia’s 61-58 road win at Louisville? According to UVa radio announcer John Freeman, the ball measured 2.8 PSI about seven minutes after the game’s conclusion, well below the normal pressure.

NBA basketballs must be inflated to between 7.5 and 8.5 PSI. NCAA rules regulate the balls based on weight, with a maximum weight of 22 ounces.

On the game’s final play, an odd possession where Louisville didn’t attempt to get off a shot at the buzzer, Cardinals forward JJ Traynor gave the ball one dribble and it stayed down on the court, not bouncing up.

Television replays show that UVa guard Kihei Clark grabbed it and ran it over to coach Tony Bennett, squeezing the ball as he showed it to him.

That exchange piqued Freeman’s curiosity, so during a break in his postgame show, Freeman walked over to the scorer’s table to look at the ball. The officials had already left, but Louisville’s courtside game-day staffers were still there.

“The ball was just sitting there,” Freeman said Friday. “(I) asked if I could pick it up and it was super flat. The people at the table were surprised, so they had a gauge that they keep and they put in and it was 2.8 PSI.”

Following the victory, Clark and teammate Ben Vander Plas noted the issue with the ball. In the state Freeman found the basketball, it would have been unusable.

Like the players, Freeman found the situation more oddity than controversy.

“I didn’t get over there until about seven minutes after the game was over,” said Freeman, a Charlottesville native in his second season as the Voice of the Cavaliers. “My guess is that the ball just started spilling air at the very end of the game and by the time I got to it, even more had leaked out. But man, it was super flat.”

After the game, Louisville coach Kenny Payne noted he saw the exchange between Clark and Bennett and said, “the ball looked like it was flat.”

The ACC had not comment on the matter. A source said neither school had reached out to the league office about the situation.

Neither Clark nor Vander Plas thought the situation influenced the outcome of the game, and Vander Plas said the ball wasn’t really an issue until the final minute.

“I think I really noticed it that last possession. I got the rebound and I went to hand it to the ref and I was like, my fingers are just going way in on it,” he said. “It still bounced and went in. Both teams had to play with it. It was just really, really flat.”

