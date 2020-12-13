UVA announces it will not play in a bowl game this year; Virginia Tech has yet to decide

Virginia announced Sunday that the team has decided not to participate in a bowl game this season.

ACC schools Boston College and Pitt have made the same decision. Virginia finished the season 5-5; the NCAA waived bowl record requirements this season.

“Unless you live it each and every day, it is impossible to understand the mental, emotional and physical sacrifice these young men have made since their return in July,” UVA athletics director Carla Williams said. “I am proud of their commitment and their incredible maturity. Our students did everything we asked them to do and they were rewarded with the opportunity to compete in the sport they love when many doubted it could be done. The life lessons gained over the last nine months will serve them well.”

Virginia is one of just 17 NCAA teams to play 10 games this season, and none of their games were canceled due to positive test results in the UVA program.

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said after Saturday's rivalry victory his team would discuss its options.