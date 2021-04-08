UVA basketball adds Indiana transfer shooting guard Armaan Franklin

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia took a big step toward remaking its offense for the upcoming basketball season on Thursday with the addition of Indiana sophomore shooting guard Armaan Franklin.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Indianapolis native finished second on the Hoosiers, averaging 11.4 points this past season. He was Indiana’s best 3-point shooter, converting 42.4 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc, potentially bringing some punch to the Cavaliers’ perimeter game.

“Excited about the next chapter in my hoops life,” Franklin, an All-Academic Big Ten selection this year, posted on Twitter on Thursday night. “Still, have to say a big thanks to the IU community, fans and my teammates for all their support. Know that I appreciate you all so much.”

Franklin, who played in 55 games in two seasons at Indiana, including starting 20 this past year, did not respond to a text message Thursday night, and his mother indicated the family would wait a few days before speaking to the media about his decision.

Virginia must replace its top two scorers from this past season, senior forwards Sam Hauser and Jay Huff. Hauser led the team with 63 made 3-pointers, shooting 41.7% from long range.