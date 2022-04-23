UVA basketball adds Ohio transfer Bennett Vander Plas

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Tony Bennett played college basketball with Dean Vander Plas. Now, Bennett will coach Vander Plas’s son.

Ohio senior forward Bennett Vander Plas, named after the Bennett family, announced Saturday that he will transfer to play basketball at Virginia for his final season.

The 6-foot-8, 232-pound forward from Ripon, Wisc., averaged 14.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this past season for the Bobcats.

In the 2021 NCAA tournament, who scored 17 points against UVA as Ohio knocked the Cavaliers out in the first round.

Vander Plas visited Ohio State, Iowa State and Wisconsin, as well as Virginia on April 15.

Tony Bennett and Dean Vander Plas were teammates at Wisconsin-Green Bay, playing for Tony’s father, Dick, reaching the NCAA tournament with the Phoenix in 1991.

UVA returns its top six scorers from the past season, when it went 21-14, losing in the quarterfinals of the NIT. Forwards Jayden Gardner, Kadin Shedrick and Francisco Caffaro and guards Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman and Armaan Franklin are all expected back as the Cavaliers try to get back to the NCAA tournament.