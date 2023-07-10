CHARLOTTESVILLE – Neutral site games against Florida and Wisconsin, a road date at Memphis and the ACC/SEC Challenge matchup with Texas A&M highlight Virginia basketball’s 11-game non-conference schedule, announced Monday.

The Cavaliers face Florida on Nov. 10 in Charlotte, N.C., part of the Hall of Fame series. It will be the third all-time meeting between the programs and the first since the Gators drilled UVa 65-39 in the second round of the 2017 NCAA tournament in Orlando, Fla.

On Nov. 20 at the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off in Florida, Virginia will face Wisconsin, the school coach Tony Bennett’s father, Dick, led for six seasons, coaching the Badgers to 2000 Final Four. UVa is 3-2 all-time against Wisconsin, but the teams haven’t met since the Cavaliers’ 2018 victory in the Bahamas.

Virginia will also play either West Virginia or SMU in that tournament, on Nov. 22.

The inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge will bring Buzz Williams’ Texas A&M team to John Paul Jones Arena on Nov. 29. UVa went 7-3 against Williams when he coached rival Virginia Tech from 2014-2019.

It will be just the second all-time meeting between the programs. The Aggies beat Virginia 60-59 on Dec. 29, 1962, in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

On Dec. 19, the Cavaliers will make their first-ever trip to Memphis to face Penny Hardaway’s Tigers. The two schools have only played once before, with UVa winning 78-60 in the second round of the 2014 NCAA tournament in Raleigh, N.C.

In addition to those games, UVA hosts six other non-conference opponents at JPJ this season: Tarleton State (Nov. 6), North Carolina A&T (Nov. 14), Texas Southern (Nov. 16), North Carolina Central University (Dec. 5), Northeastern (Dec. 16) and Morgan State (Dec. 27).

The Cavaliers went 25-8, claiming a share of the ACC regular-season title and reaching the conference tournament championship game. But they lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Furman, their third first-round exit in their last four tournaments.

Virginia’s 20-game ACC schedule will feature home-and-home matchups with Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech. Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Syracuse will visit Charlottesville, while UVa will travel to Boston College, Clemson, Duke and Florida State.

Dates and times for the ACC schedule have not yet been announced.