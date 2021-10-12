UVA basketball figures to look dramatically different from last year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In the locker room in Bloomington, Indiana, following last season’s first-round NCAA tournament loss to Ohio, Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett found one moment to help him smile at the end of an undeniably tumultuous year.

Redshirt freshman forward Kadin Shedrick walked over to freshman guard Reece Beekman, cradled his head in his hands and told him, “We’re going to be back and we’re going to make this happen,” Bennett said Tuesday during ACC media day.

“I remember that moment,” said Bennett. “And I remember, in the moment, that was the one thing that made me feel good.”

Now, Shedrick and Beekman figure to be key pieces as UVA rebuilds itself following the loss of its top three – and six of its top eight – scorers from a team that won the ACC regular season title, had to drop out of the league tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test, then lost to Ohio in the first round of the NCAAs.

“Everyone was down. Season’s over and we’re going home,” Shedrick recalled of his moment with Beekman. “I saw he was disappointed. I felt like Reece and I were going to be the reason why we were going to be back the next year.”