UVA basketball hoping to weed out turnovers as it heads to the Garden State

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Tony Bennett pushed his hand through his hair and laughed as he answered a question about his Virginia basketball team’s eight first-half turnovers in its win over Coppin State on Friday night.

“Why I’m grayer,” said Bennett. “We just have to keep trying to clean that up, but you have to play free and aggressive. Find that balance.”

Bennett’s team did clean up its ball security after the break, turning it over just three times in the second half. But it has been an area the Cavaliers (2-2) have struggled with early on this season, committing 54 turnovers in its first four outings, an un-Bennett like average of 13 per game.

UVA turned it over 17 times in its 67-47 loss at No. 15 Houston on Nov. 16, miscues that led to 16 Cougars points.

“It’s always a point of emphasis,” said Bennett. “You know, there are the nonchalant turnovers. … And then there’s the ones where it’s great defense. … It’s sort of the nonchalant ones that I struggle with that are costly.”

It will need to be a point of emphasis over the next two games as Virginia heads to Newark, N.J., to play in the Legends Classic.