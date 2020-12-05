UVA basketball looking for more fire

“Whether it is, or it isn't, you have to find it,” said coach Tony Bennett. “You can't compete and play if there isn't a hardness or an intensity. Not just at the start – you can't rely on a crowd – it’s got to be as continuous when you get down.”

Friday night, Bennett’s team wasn’t short on fight. They pulled out a surprisingly close victory in a game that was tied midway through the second half. Junior point guard Kihei Clark, relegated to a role off the bench for the second straight game, scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half of overtime.

“I thought they stayed tough when it looked like they could have maybe yielded with some good plays,” Bennett said of his team. “They ran their offense a little harder but that is something that every team has to do. That that is something that I think needs to keep moving up.”

Going forward, Clark may be the most likely source of inspirational play, whether he’s starting or coming off the bench to relieve freshman Reece Beekman.

“He brought what he needed to bring, and he's got to bring it nonstop,” said Bennett.