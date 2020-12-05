UVA basketball looking for more fire

CHARLOTTESVILLE – It’s fair to assume that Virginia’s defense will tighten up as the basketball season continues. The Cavaliers have led the nation in scoring defense in six of the last seven years. Once they ranked second.
And it’s unlikely the long scoring draughts and outside shooting woes that have derailed the offense at times this year will be a season-long issue. Sam Hauser and Tomas Woldetensae are proven 3-point shooters and Jay Huff and Trey Murphy III are versatile scoring options.
But the team’s apparent like of on-court emotion is a problem with no obvious answer.
“I think we need to get more of that fiery edge,” said Hauser after the 15th-ranked Cavaliers escaped with a 71-64 overtime win over Kent State on Friday night . “I think that feeds into our energy, not only on the court, but even on the bench. I think that type of energy just feeds into your play and it helps you play harder.”
Arguably the most demonstrative and emotional player from last year’s club was Mamadi Diakite, who isn’t back. This year’s roster appears to be filled with even-keeled types, the cool-calm-and-collected approach modeled nightly by their coach.
But Friday’s narrow win over Kent State coupled with the Bubbleville upset loss to San Francisco begs the question – Is this year’s team passionate enough to win big?
“Whether it is, or it isn't, you have to find it,” said coach Tony Bennett. “You can't compete and play if there isn't a hardness or an intensity. Not just at the start – you can't rely on a crowd – it’s got to be as continuous when you get down.”
Friday night, Bennett’s team wasn’t short on fight. They pulled out a surprisingly close victory in a game that was tied midway through the second half. Junior point guard Kihei Clark, relegated to a role off the bench for the second straight game, scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half of overtime.
“I thought they stayed tough when it looked like they could have maybe yielded with some good plays,” Bennett said of his team. “They ran their offense a little harder but that is something that every team has to do. That that is something that I think needs to keep moving up.”
Going forward, Clark may be the most likely source of inspirational play, whether he’s starting or coming off the bench to relieve freshman Reece Beekman.
“He brought what he needed to bring, and he's got to bring it nonstop,” said Bennett.
Clark’s big finish, along with some scoring punch from Hauser and Huff, helped Virginia win on a night when it turned the ball over 12 times and endured a stretch of 3:43 without a point in the second half.
After the game, Bennett told his team that even their effort in gritting out the victory falls short of how hard they’ll have to play the rest of this year to live up to their preseason ACC championship expectations.
And that needs to start Wednesday night when UVA hosts Michigan State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
“We got a long way to go,” said Clark. “I know it's a long season. It's early. We just have to learn how to grind it out. Coach Bennett said after the game: ‘We think we're playing at our max effort, but there's a whole another level that we have to get to in order to reach the next level of play.’”