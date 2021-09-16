UVA basketball schedule includes JPJ appearances for Coach K and the Hokies, road reunions with former players

The ACC tournament will be in Brooklyn, New York from March 8-12.

With that pair of ACC home games in December to kick off league play, UVA gets the chance to ease into its conference schedule some.

The end of the Cavaliers’ schedule could be the most trying portion. After back-to-back road games at rival Virginia Tech and at Miami, they host potentially two of the top teams in the conference in Duke and Florida State, then go back on the road to end the regular season at Louisville.

There’s also a jam-packed stretch from Jan. 19-29 where Virginia plays three of its four games in that 10-day window on the road – at Pittsburgh, at N.C. State, then home for Louisville before going back on the road to Notre Dame.

UVA went 10-1 at home last season and 6-3 on the road.

The Cavaliers had previously announced their non-conference schedule, which includes home dates with Navy (Nov. 9) for the season-opener, Radford (Nov. 12), Coppin State (Nov. 19), Lehigh (Nov. 26), Iowa (Nov. 29) and Farleigh Dickinson (Dec. 18), road games at Houston (Nov. 16) and James Madison (Dec. 7), and a pair of games in the Legends Classic in Newark, N.J. (Nov. 22-23), where they’ll face Georgia and then either Northwestern or Providence.