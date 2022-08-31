UVA basketball shows off depth of its roster during tour of Italy

CHARLOTTESVILLE – For Francisco Caffaro, it was the grand scale of the Coliseum in Rome. For Kihei Clark, the blue of the waters in Rapallo. For Jason Williford, it was the prestige of the Vatican.

Virginia basketball’s 10-day tour of Italy highlighted some of that country’s most iconic tourist destinations. The four games the Cavaliers played during the trip highlighted a roster that looks to be one of the deepest coach Tony Bennett’s program has had in some time.

“Having this quality of depth is something we’ve missed,” said Williford, the team’s associate head coach, this week. “And it’s good to have.”

Early in his UVA tenure, Bennett routinely played nine and 10-man rotations. But since establishing Virginia as a top program in the ACC and the nation, he’s tightened that up.

He hasn’t had more than eight players average double-digit minutes since the 2016-17 season. Last year, Virginia had seven players average at least 15 minutes per game, but no one else over 7.5.

This season’s roster – with a pair of experienced centers in Caffaro and Kadin Shedrick, two established options at the four-spot in Jayden Gardner and Ohio transfer Ben Vander Plas, four veteran guards and four freshmen – could push that.

“We have a really deep team this year,” said Caffaro. “It’s going to be a fun year, and it’s going to be interesting.”

Virginia returns its top six scorers from a team that went 21-14 and reached the third round of the NIT last season.

The trip marked the third time Bennett has taken his program abroad, having traveled to the Netherlands, Belgium and France in 2012, and Spain in 2016. UVA was scheduled to tour Italy in 2020, but canceled due to the pandemic.

This year, it was able to make the trip and, under NCAA rules, allowed to hold nine practices in the two weeks before the Italy trip, then played the four games, going 3-1, and holding one more practice overseas. Bennett sat three players each game, giving the team a nine-man rotation in each contest.

The Cavaliers won their first game, a 76-24 blowout of Stella Azzurra Basketball Academy, led by Shedrick’s 13 points and seven rebounds, and freshman wing Leon Bond III’s 10 points and four rebounds.

The second game saw UVA blast Orange1, 71-41, behind 19 points from freshman Isaac Traudt, 12 from Shedrick and 11 from Caffaro.

Virginia wasn’t tested until its third game, a matchup with Mega MIS, a Serbian professional team with multiple NBA prospects. The Cavaliers got 19 points and 12 rebounds from Shedrick and 10 points from sophomore Taine Murray, but MIS went 13 for 27 from 3-point range and won 92-73.

“They couldn’t miss a shot,” said Caffaro.

UVA and MIS played again a day later, and this time, Bennett’s bunch prevailed 94-87 in double overtime, getting 23 points from Clark, including 10 in the second overtime. Junior guard Reece Beekman added 21, but the Cavaliers also got productive minutes from their least experienced players – their four freshmen.

“It was a good experience,” said Clark. “It was nice for the young guys to get their feet wet a little bit. Get the chemistry going. It was nice to get out there and compete.”

The entire trip served as an opportunity for rookies Bond, Traudt, Ryan Dunn and Isaac McNeely – and Vander Plas – to develop chemistry with their new teammates, show their new coaches their skillsets and, of course, begin to get comfortable playing Bennett’s signature pack-line defense.

“For us, as a team, we gained a lot of chemistry,” said Caffaro. “It’s a lot of new guys – four freshmen and Ben – who haven’t played with us except for pick-up games and open gym. So that was good to play against real competition with the new guys.”

Caffaro and Clark came away impressed with the shooting strokes of McNeely, Traudt and Vander Plas, and the driving skills and athleticism of Bond and Dunn.

When the season tips off for real, Nov. 7 against North Carolina Central, the question will be, are there enough minutes for everyone?

For now, the players aren’t worrying about the upcoming rotation. In fact, in the two weeks since returning from Italy, they haven’t been too heavily focused on basketball at all. Team activities have been limited to weight lifting and some open gym time and as the Cavaliers put their travel fatigue behind them.

For Caffaro, that meant getting back to a more regimented diet.

“I ate too much there,” he said. “I love pasta. I love pizza. And that’s literally all we ate, so I came back with a couple extra pounds.”

For Clark, he found himself craving American fried chicken by the trip’s end.

“I think by the time we got to the end of it, I was a little Italianed out,” he said.