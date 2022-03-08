UVA basketball star Reece Beekman is fueled by memory of his late brother

NEW YORK – For a split second, when her youngest son, the basketball star, anticipates a pass, steps in and makes a steal, Julie Jackson can close her eyes and see her oldest boy, the one who made his mark on the football field.

Reece and Bryce Beekman, brothers four years apart in age, couldn’t have been more different, Jackson said. Bryce was the outgoing, outspoken one. Reece was the quiet one who kept to himself. The brothers shared two things in common – their passion for sports and love for each other.

“How Reece steals the ball, I can send you videos where, that’s exactly how Bryce stole the ball,” said Jackson. “Bryce used to get picks all the time. That was his thing.”

Reece Beekman, now a sophomore guard at Virginia, has made defense his thing in college, a fitting tribute to the older brother who helped mold, guide and support him on his journey.

Bryce Beekman was a senior defensive back at Washington State in 2020 when, on March 23, he died at 22 years old, due to what the coroner ruled was an accidental overdose caused by taking both a powerful painkiller (fentanyl) and a common allergy medication (promethazine).

Reece had already committed to play at UVA when it happened.

“We both ended up fulfilling our dreams, playing on the Division I level,” said Reece. “Him playing at Washington State, me at UVA, it was cross country, but it didn’t really matter to him. We were both doing our thing.”

Reece said he thinks about his late brother at some point “every day.” He’ll be thinking about him this week as Virginia plays in the ACC tournament, hoping to make a run that could earn it a spot in the NCAAs.

Reece has a picture with his brother as the lock screen on his cell phone.

“So every time I pick up my phone, I see me and him,” said Reece. “I know he’s proud of me. He would tell me so many times he was proud of me for what I was doing.”

Reece’s mother and father – Demetri Beekman, the all-time assist leader in Division II basketball after starring at Assumption – divorced when he was young and Julie raised the boys as a single mother, originally in the Milwaukee area.

Watching Bryce play both football and basketball was what initially drew in Reece.

“I would say he was the start of it,” said Reece. “Before I even thought about playing basketball, I’d be in the gym watching him play basketball. I was seeing the game at an early age. That kind of helped with my IQ and the fundamentals I started with. I feel like that took me a long way.”

In 2016, Jackson changed jobs and moved with her boys to Baton Rouge, La. Bryce immediately flourished as a football star, but Reece, an eighth grader at the time, struggled to adjust. He leaned on his older brother even more heavily during that time.

“He would be competitive at times,” said Reece. “But he was still older. He was more the supportive side. He was one of my biggest fans. He always had my back. He was always encouraging me.”

Reece said his mother has always been that way too, and was not just for him, but also for Bryce, shuffling the boys to and from practices and tournaments from an early age. When they moved to Baton Rouge, Reece kept playing his summer club basketball for an AAU team in Wisconsin, with Jackson flying him back for practices and games.

In the Virginia program, Reece found a new support system, one that stepped up for him when Bryce died. Still a senior in high school, Reece had not met most of his future UVA teammates, but they reached out to him by phone and on Zoom. He and Jackson heard from the Virginia coaches and even athletic director Carla Williams.

The GoFundMe fundraiser to support the family after Bryce’s death got its biggest spike when UVA coach Tony Bennett’s wife, Laurel, shared it on her social media accounts.

Tony Bennett played against Demetri Beekman as a prep player and former UVA assistant Orlando Vandross – the man who recruited Reece to Virginia – played against him in college.

In Reece, the UVA coaches saw the potential to develop an elite defender.

“I saw him and I saw just a feel, I saw some of those instincts," said Tony Bennett. "He had the makings with his length and his know-how to impact the game on both ends.”

Reece’s first year at UVA would present a new challenge. With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting college athletics and life in general, the naturally introverted freshman was further isolated, meeting only members of the basketball team and spending all of his time either in his apartment or at John Paul Jones Arena.

Still, there were highlights from his rookie season, perhaps none more memorable than Reece’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift Virginia to a win over Syracuse in last year’s ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C.

Jackson was in the stands for that shot and again last month, when Reece’s 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds to go gave UVA an upset win over Duke at Cameron Indoor. On a whim, she decided to attend the day before, buying a plane ticket, booking an Air BnB and asking Reece for a ticket so she could see him play.

Bryce is, of course, always with Reece, too.

“He’s that extra push or motivation for me," said Reece. "I try to live by that and keep doing the things I know he wanted me to do.”