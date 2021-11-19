UVA bounces back by handling Juan Dixon's Coppin State team, 68-52

A more capable opponent might have sunk UVA to its first 1-3 start to a season since 1969, but Coppin State was clearly overmatched from the opening tipoff.

Virginia scored the first eight points of the game, prompting Dixon to call timeout just 2:32 into the contest.

It jumped out to a 23-6 lead, giving a number of reserves plenty of first-half playing time.

Freshman Igor Milicic Jr. saw his first extended playing time of the young season, entering the game with 10:14 to go in the first half and promptly scored a pair of baskets, hitting a 3-pointer and then a pull-up jumper that ballooned UVA’s lead to 21-6 with 9:25 to go before the break.

Coppin State cut its deficit to 30-20 on a step-back 3-pointer by guard Jesse Zazuela with 3:38 to go in the half, but that would be as close Dixon’s visitors would get Friday night. Virginia led 35-20 at halftime.

The first half could have been even more lopsided if not for eight turnovers in the first 20 minutes of play by Virginia, which averaged an uncharacteristic 13.7 per game entering the night.

The Cavaliers cut that down in the second, turning it over just three times and leading by as many as 21.