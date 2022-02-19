UVA bounces back, fights past Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — In Virginia’s last outing, Kihei Clark struggled all game and Jayden Gardner faded in the second half.

Saturday, both players — like this Cavaliers team — proved feisty in the face of failure, bouncing back and helping UVA fight past Miami 74-71 for a crucial win for the Cavaliers’ NCAA tournament hopes.

Gardner scored 23 points, 15 of which came in the second half, and Clark shrugged off a nightmarish outing in UVA’s loss to rival Virginia Tech on Monday to score 17, including a trio of vital, late 3-pointers, eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for his career.

“Kihei’s a warrior. He’s a fighter,” said Gardner. “He’s a guy that we depend on for multiple things, offensively, defensively. Him second half, just coming out, asserting himself, he didn’t waste time.”

Clark hit three big 3-pointers after the break, the first of which — with Miami leading by 10 — set the tone for a resilient second half by UVA (17-10, 11-6 ACC).

“We needed a little life,” said Clark of the 3-pointer he hit 1:06 into the second half to begin the comeback. “Just trying to spark my team and hopefully give us the lift we needed. And it showed, I think.”

Virginia got 13 points and 13 rebounds from center Kadin Shedrick, and it went 19 for 25 at the free throw line in securing its third Quad 1 win, the most valuable in the NCAA’s NET ranking metric.

UVA had its four-game winning streak snapped Monday by the Hokies. Gardner scored just 2 points in the second half of that game and Clark finished 1 for 9 shooting, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, while committing a pair of turnovers.

But like this Cavaliers team, which has not lost back-to-back games this season, Clark and Gardner returned to the court with resolve.

“We talk about not yielding,” said UVA coach Tony Bennett, who is aiming to guide the team to an eighth straight NCAA tournament. “We made plays down the stretch.”

The teams had just played two weeks ago, Feb. 5 in Charlottesville, when UVA won 71-56, handing the Hurricanes their only ACC loss by more than four points this season. Guard Armaan Franklin scored 22 in that contest.

Virginia held Miami to 4 for 17 from 3-point range and played staunch defense.

But Saturday, the Hurricanes (19-8, 11-5) hit their first five shots from the floor to jump out to a 12-4 lead in the opening minutes.

Virginia fought back, hitting five straight shots and getting a pair of Shedrick free throws to tie the game 18-18 with 13 minutes left in the first half.

Virginia went up 28-25 with 6:17 to go before the break on a 3-point play by Shedrick, but Miami outscored the Cavaliers 13-2 from there, ending the first half on a 9-0 surge that sent it to the locker room up 38-30.

UVA didn’t score in the final 5:06 of the half, committing three turnovers during that stretch. It missed its final six shots of the period.

But the Cavaliers came out on a run to start the second half, outscoring Miami 12-4 in the first 4:26 and tying the game 42-42. They took a 45-44 lead on a 3-pointer by Clark with 15:02 to play.

“The bounce-back Kihei had was good,” said Bennett. “We need it all.”

Virginia went up 53-44 after another Clark 3 and a Shedrick free throw with 12:13 to go. But the Cavaliers got sloppy after that and let Miami back into the game. Clark failed to connect with Shedrick on an alley-oop, then Reece Beekman turned the ball over in the backcourt leading to a Sam Waardenburg dunk. Clark missed a layup and the Hurricanes used that opportunity to fuel a 7-0 surge that pulled them within 53-51 with 9:05 to go.

Virginia answered with a fall-away jumper that just beat the shot clock from Beekman and a driving layup by Gardner to go up 61-55 with 3:49 to play.

Gardner had his own spinning, shot-clock beating shot in the final minutes to help seal the victory and give UVA some momentum going into Wednesday night’s showdown with Duke at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers already own a 69-68 upset of the Blue Devils, a game they won at Cameron Indoor on Feb. 7 on Reece Beekman’s last-second 3-pointer.

“We made plays down the stretch,” said Bennett. “But made some baskets and plays during the guts of the second half.”

FG FT Reb

VIRGINIA M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Gardner 37 9-14 5-6 2-7 2 2 23

Caffaro 10 1-3 0-0 2-3 0 1 2

Beekman 38 2-5 2-2 0-4 7 1 6

Clark 39 5-13 4-6 0-2 5 2 17

Franklin 16 2-5 0-0 0-0 0 3 5

Shedrick 30 3-5 7-9 2-13 2 4 13

Stattmnn 27 3-5 1-2 0-4 1 0 8

McCorkle 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0

Poindxtr 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0

Totals 200 25-51 19-25 6-34 17 15 74

Percentages: FG .490, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Clark 3-8, Franklin 1-3, Stattmann 1-3, Beekman 0-1, McCorkle 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocks: 6 (Gardner 3, Stattmann 2, Shedrick). Turnovers: 11 (Beekman 4, Clark 3, Gardner 2, Franklin, Shedrick). Steals: 1 (Shedrick).

FG FT Reb

MIAMI M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Wrdnbrg 34 3-5 0-0 1-7 1 4 6

McGusty 38 6-13 5-5 0-3 4 1 20

J.Miller 34 7-11 1-1 3-6 0 3 15

Moore 25 5-11 2-2 1-1 4 4 14

Wong 35 4-11 1-1 1-7 3 1 10

Joseph 18 1-10 0-0 2-2 0 2 2

Walker 13 2-5 0-0 1-4 1 4 4

Poplar 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0

Totals 200 28-67 9-9 9-30 13 21 71

Percentages: FG .418, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (McGusty 3-6, Moore 2-5, Wong 1-3, Walker 0-1, Joseph 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocks: 2 (J.Miller, Waardenburg). Turnovers: 6 (McGusty 2, Moore 2, Waardenburg, Wong). Steals: 7 (McGusty 4, J.Miller, Joseph, Walker).

Virginia 30 44 — 74

Miami 38 33 — 71

A—5,596 (8,000).