UVA braces for a 'hungry' Duke team in rematch at JPJ

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Duke is a daunting opponent. Angry Duke? That only ratchets the challenge up a notch.

And Virginia is expecting to see an extra salty version of the ninth-ranked Blue Devils on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena, one still smarting from UVA’s last-second 69-68 win at Cameron Indoor two weeks ago.

“I think they’re going to come out with a lot of energy,” said Cavaliers senior point guard Kihei Clark. “But we’re going to match it.”

Virginia (17-10, 11-6 ACC) hasn’t beaten Duke twice in a single season since 1995, and the Blue Devils have won four in a row since Reece Beekman’s 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds to play made the Cavaliers winners on Feb. 7.

“They’re going to be hungry to beat us, because we got them last time,” said sophomore center Kadin Shedrick. “We’re back at our place, so we have to defend our home court.”

Duke’s current four game streak includes three double-digit wins, including Saturday’s 88-70 romp against Florida State. For the season, it’s beating teams, on average, by 14.8 points.

Five of the last six meetings in the series between UVA and the Blue Devils (23-4, 13-3) have been decided by a single shot, and there hasn’t been a true blowout in the series since Duke’s 56-41 win in 2016.

Virginia has won five of its last six outings, including picking up a pair of all-important Quad 1 wins (at Duke and Saturday at Miami) to help its NET ranking, currently at No. 81. The Cavaliers, with three Quad 1 wins this season, have the third most of those victories in the ACC – and can add to that Wednesday night against the first-place Blue Devils.

“Obviously, they’re a special, talented team,” said UVA coach Tony Bennett, who is hoping to take his program to an eighth straight NCAA tournament. “It will take us to play at a high level and quality on both ends. Teams like that, they make you pay. We’ll just have to be as ready as you can.”

In Virginia’s win earlier this month, it held Duke freshman star Paolo Banchero – who averages 16.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game – to 9 points and six boards. It’s the only time this season Banchero, the league’s preseason player of the year, was limited to single digits.

The defense of senior forward Jayden Gardner played a major role in Banchero’s off night.

“Gardner has pretty much had an All-ACC caliber year. He’s one of the best players in the league, and a veteran, so he knows how to play,” said retiring Hall of Fame Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will be making his final appearance in Charlottesville. “He did a great job on Paolo and so did their defense. We have to play better and he has to play better. It’s a collective responsibility in that regard.”

Virginia also won the turnover battle, giving the ball away just five times while taking it away 15. Duke leads the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio this season at 1.62 and ranks sixth in the conference averaging 7 steals per game.

“They’re so quick and they get after you,” said Bennett. “That was a key in that game, our ability to take care of the ball.”

Gardner said the main thing UVA had going for it in its win at Duke was a mindset.

“Urgency. Play with a sense urgency from the start of the game, start of the second half. We have to close out possessions, rebound,” said Gardner. “All the stuff that we did in the first game, we have to be able to do it again. But this time they’re going to be even more hungry. They’re going to be alert. So we’re going to get their best shot and they’re going to get ours.”