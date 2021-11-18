UVA braces for battle with first-place Pittsburgh and star QB Kenny Pickett

UVA (6-4, 4-2) can clinch the Coastal by beating Pittsburgh and rival Virginia Tech in the regular-season finale, a task that becomes exponentially more difficult if the Cavaliers' own star quarterback, Brennan Armstrong, misses his second straight game due to a rib injury.

Virginia's defense, meanwhile, has developed a late-season case of missed tackles that hurt the team in back-to-back losses to BYU and Notre Dame.

UVA has handled Pickett effectively in its previous two meetings with him, however. The teams didn’t play last season, due to COVID-19’s impact on the ACC schedule. In 2019, UVA won 30-14 in Pittsburgh, holding Pickett to a pedestrian 21 for 41 for 185 showing throwing the ball. He threw one touchdown pass and one interception in that game.

The year before, Pitt rode its running game to a 23-13 win. Pickett was just 7-of-14 for 61 yards and didn’t throw for a score.

In both of those games, the Cavaliers sacked him four times.

This year’s version of Virginia’s defense hasn’t been nearly as aggressive going after the quarterback, rushing just three for much of the year and using more of a 3-3-5 alignment. The result has been fewer long passes over the top of the defense, but more rushing yards against UVA and far less pressure on opposing quarterbacks.