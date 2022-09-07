UVA braces for Illinois's Big Ten mindset: 'A party on the ball'

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Jack Camper knows a thing or two about the “Big Ten mindset” the Virginia coaching staff is preparing the team for going into Saturday’s game at Illinois. After all, Camper spent the past five seasons in that league as a member of the Michigan State team.

The conference has long prided itself on playing a tough, physical brand of football. Its offenses run the ball with power and its defenses dominate the line of scrimmage.

“Having a party on the ball,” is how Camper, a graduate transfer edge rusher for UVA, described it. “Getting to the ball on every single play no matter where you’re coming from. And jumping on top of the pile. Having a good time being mean.”

That physical, bordering on nasty, style of play is something UVA knows it will have to match Saturday in Champaign, Ill. The Cavaliers are 8-11 all-time against current Big Ten members, with only one of those wins coming on the road (Indiana, 2011).

“You look at the Big Ten. Man, that's what they pride – big offensive linemen that can mow you down,” said UVA coach Tony Elliott. “They're not afraid of a 13-7 game, a 9-6 game. They're built to control the clock. So, our guys got to understand the mindset.”

Virginia (1-0) beat Illinois last year, 42-14, at Scott Stadium. Behind the passing of Brennan Armstrong, the Cavaliers jumped out to a 14-0 lead, forcing the Illini to throw the ball a decidedly un-Big Ten-like 45 times.

This season, through two games, Illinois (1-1) has played more in the mold of a traditional Big Ten/Brett Bielema team. It’s run the ball 95 times while passing 76, and ranks second in the league in rushing offense, averaging 237 yards per game on the ground.

Running back Chase Brown has piled up 350 yards between a win over Wyoming and the loss last weekend to Indiana.

The Illini starting offensive line is big, averaging 6-foot-6 and 316 pounds.

“We’re more concerned with our mindset,” said UVA defensive coordinator John Rudzinski. “They do a nice job running the ball. We’ve got to be a physical unit, ready to go get after somebody.”

Defensively, Illinois’s 3-4 scheme is anchored by 325-pound nose tackle Calvin Avery. For a UVA line with four of its five starters who made their first career starts last weekend against Richmond, Week 2 presents a dramatic step up in competition.

“It starts with us and our approach is to be a physical team,” said offensive coordinator Des Kitchings. “Yes there is a perception of the Big Ten being a physical conference, but that’s part of our DNA, too. That’s what we’re trying to build this program on.”

Under Elliott and Kitchings, Virginia is dedicated to establishing a traditional run game. And in the win over Richmond, running back Perris Jones went for 104 yards and a touchdown as the Cavaliers piled up 259 yards on the ground. They averaged 6.4 yards per rush.

This week, the team may have former Hopewell running back Ronnie Walker back in the mix. Walker has been fully cleared to play and could see his first action of the season against an opponent that should be familiar to him.

Walker played his first two college seasons at Indiana.

“Big Ten means being physical, competitive,” he said Wednesday after practice. “That’s really it, the Big Ten mindset.”

In all, UVA has four players on the roster who started their careers at Big Ten schools –Camper, Walker, wide receiver Devin Chandler (Wisconsin), and punter Daniel Sparks (Minnesota). But Elliott said he hasn't asked them to talk to their teammates about the Big Ten style of football. He’s been the one delivering that message.

“I think that there's a different mindset between the Big Ten football and then playing southern football. Those are always fun matchups because it's kind of like everywhere has their own style,” said Elliott. “At the end of the day, whether it's Big Ten, whether it's ACC, you win football games in the trenches, and so the challenge for us is to see can we match their physicality.”