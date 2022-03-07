UVA brings some momentum to Brooklyn for its make-or-break ACC tournament run

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia won the last game it played in the 2021 ACC tournament, downing Syracuse on Reece Beekman’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer in Greensboro. But a positive COVID-19 test for a former player forced the Cavaliers to drop out of the rest of the event.

UVA never got to play a game in the 2020 event. It was canceled due to the pandemic before the Cavaliers ever took the floor.

And in 2019, the eventual national champions fell to Florida State in the ACC semifinals.

For all that Kihei Clark has seen and done in his Virginia career, the senior point guard has never reached the conference title game. He heads to Brooklyn this week hoping to change that.

“I love the ACC tournament,” said Clark on Monday. “It’s just another time to compete and something to try to strive to win at the end, so I’ve appreciated it a lot and I’m looking forward to this one coming up.”

Sixth-seeded UVA faces the winner of Tuesday’s first-round matchup between Louisville and Georgia Tech. The Cavaliers were 3-0 against those teams this year, winning all three by double figures. It beat Georgia Tech 63-53 on Feb. 12 in Charlottesville, and swept two games from the Cardinals, winning 64-52 on Jan. 24 at home, and, 71-61, in the regular season finale Saturday in Louisville.

That win, Virginia’s sixth in its last nine outings, sends the Cavaliers to Brooklyn with a bit of momentum. And while that’s overused term when it comes to the postseason, what that momentum really means is that – regardless of outcomes – UVA has been playing pretty good basketball for about a month now.

“I do think momentum really matters,” said Clark. “It’s all pretty much based on how teams are playing, who’s playing their best basketball this time of year. And who can make a run and who makes plays. I think we can do that and I think we took a step in the right direction early on against Louisville the other night.”

Does being hot at the end of the regular season matter come ACC tournament time? Recent history indicates that how a team finishes the year doesn’t always translate to how it will fare in the conference tournament.

Going back to Virginia’s 2014 ACC tournament crown, four came in hot and three went in cold.

Last year, Georgia Tech won its final six regular-season games, then went to Greensboro and won the ACC title.

In 2014, Virginia, though it lost its last regular-season game before the ACCs, had won 13 straight before that. When the Cavaliers won the league title in 2018, they were on a five-game winning streak.

North Carolina’s 2016 tournament champions went into the event off back-to-back wins and four victories in its last five outings.

But teams have gone to the ACC tournament struggling and got rolling there.

Duke was just 3-3 in its previous six games before winning the 2019 tournament. The Blue Devils were 1-4 in their last four games of 2017 but won the ACC crown. And North Carolina’s 2015 tournament champions were 2-4 in its six final regular-season outings.

“It ebbs and flows in terms of how teams are playing,” said UVA coach Tony Bennett. “Who’s healthy as you get to this stage. Teams really improve. I believe we’ve improved. I think other teams have; some teams hit the ceiling a little bit.

Perhaps the biggest difference for this year’s Virginia team is that, for the first time since early in Bennett’s tenure with the program, the Cavaliers enter the ACC tournament without a spot in the NCAAs all but locked up.

Most projections have UVA on the wrong side of the bubble going into this week, with a trip to Saturday’s title game a must to change that.

The Cavaliers, if they advance, would face North Carolina on Thursday night in the quarterfinals. The Tar Heels drilled UVA 74-58 on Jan. 8 in Chapel Hill, N.C. this season.

But the Virginia players said they’re not thinking about their path through Brooklyn or what they need to do to merit NCAA consideration.

“We don’t feel pressure at all,” said forward Jayden Gardner. “We’re just going down and playing basketball. We’re just focused on the next opponent, and whoever wins the game between Louisville and Georgia Tech will be our opponent ... and we’ll keep it like that.”