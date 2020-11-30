UVA, Bronco Mendenhall blame ACC for last-minute game cancellation, not Florida State

CHARLOTTESVILLE – In the hours after learning their game against Florida State would not be played Saturday morning, Virginia’s football players phoned their parents with the news, packed for home, then spent time lounging at their hotel’s pool.
“Some guys did some cannonballs,” said senior offensive lineman Chris Glaser. “I didn’t, just because it was only five feet deep.”
Senior linebacker Zane Zandier said he and a few teammates even got in a quick morning workout while program staffers finalized travel arrangements.
“A couple of us got a nice bicep pump in in the hotel weight room,” he said.
The Cavaliers (4-4, 3-4 ACC) were scheduled to play Florida State at 8 p.m. Saturday night, but the game was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Seminoles’ program. The ACC mandates third-party testing on Fridays before games, and FSU did not receive its results until Saturday morning, at which point it was determined it would not have enough available players to safely play the game.
It appears unlikely the game will be rescheduled.
Monday, coach Bronco Mendenhall said he has “no interest in going back to Florida State. That opportunity was there, it's no longer there.”
But Mendenhall made it clear he believed FSU and coach Mike Norvell, who backed out of their previous game against Clemson the previous week, also on Saturday morning, due to concerns about Clemson’s COVID safety protocols, wanted to play the UVA game.
Mendenhall said he blames the ACC’s protocols for the late cancellation and said he and athletic director Carla Williams have expressed their concerns to the league. He said his team left from Virginia for Tallahassee late Friday afternoon, making sure it had its results before flying. He said UVA had no positives
He said they boarded the flight to Florida knowing that FSU had not yet received its Friday results.
“It doesn't seem like too much to ask for anyone that's playing in college football to have their test in and reported negative before the opponent gets on the airplane to leave,” said Mendenhall. “…What's typical right now in the ACC is a lot of teams don't find out the results till Saturday morning, which is, in my opinion unacceptable.”
Now, Mendenhall’s team turns its attention to Boston College (6-4, 5-4), which like UVA has had remarkable success avoiding COVID impact on its program so far this season.
“It's an exceptional accomplishment,” said Mendenhall. “Their staff and players should be commended for that. I think it's remarkable in about every way.”
Perhaps equally impressive has been how quickly first-year coach Jeff Hafley has morphed what was once an almost exclusively pro-style power running offense to the sixth most productive passing attack in the league.
Quarterback Phil Jurkovec, a transfer from Notre Dame, has thrown for 17 touchdowns, tied for the fourth most in the ACC.
That offense figures to test a UVA defense that is adapting to life without injured senior linebacker Charles Snowden and transferring nose tackle Jowon Briggs.
The Cavaliers still don’t expect to have starting safeties Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson back Saturday, either. That duo has missed the last four games.
Still, UVA goes into this contest on a three-game winning streak.