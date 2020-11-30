UVA, Bronco Mendenhall blame ACC for last-minute game cancellation, not Florida State

Mendenhall said he blames the ACC’s protocols for the late cancellation and said he and athletic director Carla Williams have expressed their concerns to the league. He said his team left from Virginia for Tallahassee late Friday afternoon, making sure it had its results before flying. He said UVA had no positives

He said they boarded the flight to Florida knowing that FSU had not yet received its Friday results.

“It doesn't seem like too much to ask for anyone that's playing in college football to have their test in and reported negative before the opponent gets on the airplane to leave,” said Mendenhall. “…What's typical right now in the ACC is a lot of teams don't find out the results till Saturday morning, which is, in my opinion unacceptable.”

Now, Mendenhall’s team turns its attention to Boston College (6-4, 5-4), which like UVA has had remarkable success avoiding COVID impact on its program so far this season.

“It's an exceptional accomplishment,” said Mendenhall. “Their staff and players should be commended for that. I think it's remarkable in about every way.”