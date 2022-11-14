UVa cancel's men's basketball game against Northern Iowa

CHARLOTTESVILLE — No. 18 Virginia's men's basketball game against Northern Iowa on Monday night has been canceled following the on-campus shooting deaths of three football players, university president Jim Ryan announced during a press conference.

Calling the day "sad, tragic and shocking," Ryan confirmed the deaths of wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry.

Ryan confirms two others victims were injured. One is in critical condition, the other in good condition. There identities were not revealed. The suspect is former UVa football player Christopher Darnell Jones.

UVa basketball is 2-0 and is scheduled to play a tournament in Las Vegas this weekend.

There was no announcement made about this weekend's football game against Coastal Carolina.