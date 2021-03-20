UVA can't summon another postseason comeback, No. 4 'Hoos fall to No. 13 Ohio

In all, the Cavaliers shot 35.7% from the floor in the first half and finished 5 for 17 from 3-point range.

Despite the layoff, UVA didn’t show many of the signs of rust that many feared. It committed just one turnover in the first half and took a 28-27 lead to the locker room. The narrowness of that margin came courtesy of Vander Plas, who sank a 3-pointer just before the halftime horn sounded.

Virginia built a 38-31 lead with 14:36 to play, but the Bobcats never fell too far behind and took a 45-40 lead with 6:56 to go after back-to-back 3-pointers by Vander Plas.

"He broke loose a couple times, hit a couple big ones to get his momentum going in the right direction," said Hauser, an AAU teammate of Vander Plas in high school back in Wisconsin. "He made a lot of big plays at the right time."

UVA cut Ohio’s lead to 60-58 with seven seconds to go on a 3-pointer by Trey Murphy III, but could get no closer.

The Bobcats finished the night shooting 50% in the second half.

On the court after the game, Bennett and Vander Plas spoke briefly, with the coach asking the player to show him where Vander Plas's father was seated in the stands.