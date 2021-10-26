UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall appreciative of his time at BYU but focused on just football ahead of Saturday's return to Provo

Mendenhall, who spent 13 years at BYU, the last 11 as the Cougars head coach, did address the topic at length during his weekly press conference Monday.

“BYU is near and dear to my heart,” he said. “They gave me an opportunity to be a head coach. Thirteen years I was at Brigham Young University. My father played there. My brother played there. I lived close by.

“It's an amazing experience to now be able to return, but it's been six years, and I'm the coach of the University of Virginia and so thankful to be here and to continue to learn and grow and progress. I'll always be thankful for the opportunities I was given, for the institution -- I'm talking about BYU -- and for the unique set of values that align with my faith and the development of young people.”

Mendenhall went 99-43 as the coach at BYU, guiding it to 11 straight bowl appearances. When he was hired at UVA after the 2015 season, he made it clear he did not want to play the Cougars, who already had this game scheduled.

"I have feelings for the players and this program and they’re not going away," Mendenhall said at the time. "I would just as soon that game would be moved back to when I’m done coaching, whenever that would be. I don’t want to play BYU and I don’t know how I’d handle it. If it’s up to me, I don’t want that to happen.”