UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall appreciative of his time at BYU but focused on just football ahead of Saturday's return to Provo

CHARLOTTESVILLE – What Wayne Taulapapa remembers from his official visit to BYU doesn’t sound like your standard enticement for a college football recruit. The Hawaii native and member of the Church of Latter-day Saints had grown up cheering for the Cougars, but it wasn’t until his junior year of high school that he started to dream of playing for them.
When he visited the school’s Provo, Utah campus, he met running backs coach Mark Atuaia, who put him through some drills.
“One of the hardest workouts I’ve ever been through,” Taulapapa, now a senior at Virginia, recalled after practice Tuesday.
Taulapapa committed to BYU and already was in Nicaragua on his Mormon mission when Bronco Mendenhall, Atuaia and the rest of the staff left to come across the country and take over the program at Virginia.
When Taulapapa returned to the United States, he changed his commitment to UVA, eschewing the comfort of a community built around the Mormon faith for one where he’d be a minority.
“You want to be around people that you are similar with,” said Taulapapa. “But coming here, you realize that you can find that anywhere.”
This weekend, Taulapapa, Mendenhall and the others will be back in Provo. Virginia faces No. 25 BYU (6-2) on Saturday night in a game that features no shortage of off-the-field storylines. Interest – from Virginia and Utah media – was so high this week a school spokesman said assistant coaches would not be discussing their time at BYU or their thoughts on going back there.
Mendenhall, who spent 13 years at BYU, the last 11 as the Cougars head coach, did address the topic at length during his weekly press conference Monday.
“BYU is near and dear to my heart,” he said. “They gave me an opportunity to be a head coach. Thirteen years I was at Brigham Young University. My father played there. My brother played there. I lived close by.
“It's an amazing experience to now be able to return, but it's been six years, and I'm the coach of the University of Virginia and so thankful to be here and to continue to learn and grow and progress. I'll always be thankful for the opportunities I was given, for the institution -- I'm talking about BYU -- and for the unique set of values that align with my faith and the development of young people.”
Mendenhall went 99-43 as the coach at BYU, guiding it to 11 straight bowl appearances. When he was hired at UVA after the 2015 season, he made it clear he did not want to play the Cougars, who already had this game scheduled.
"I have feelings for the players and this program and they’re not going away," Mendenhall said at the time. "I would just as soon that game would be moved back to when I’m done coaching, whenever that would be. I don’t want to play BYU and I don’t know how I’d handle it. If it’s up to me, I don’t want that to happen.”
This week, Mendenhall indicated that while it will be “not easy, but easier” to manage the emotions of his return to Provo six years later, especially since few if any of the players he recruited remain on the roster, he still isn’t a fan of the scheduling, or of future dates in Charlottesville in 2023 and Provo again in 2025.
“I do remember when I was announced [I was] leaving BYU that I wouldn't play this game,” he said Monday. “I didn't know how to make it any clearer, but that didn't happen, and I just learned I'm not the one that decides.”
Mendenhall isn’t sure what type of reception he’ll receive from the Cougars fans and what level of emotions may hit him when he takes the field at LaVell Edwards Stadium for the first time as a visiting head coach.
And he’s not spending any more time discussing those topics. Neither are his assistants, seven of whom coached with him at BYU and six of whom played for the Cougars.
“They’re treating it as if it’s another game,” said Taulapapa. “Even if there’s [something more], they’re not showing it.”
