UVA confident if it has to turn to 'feisty' freshman Jay Woolfolk at QB against Notre Dame

CHARLOTTESVILLE – One of the first signs Greg Lilly saw that told him Jay Woolfolk might be a special athlete came when Woolfolk was quarterbacking his middle school football team.

“They were losing by four or five touchdowns,” said Lilly, who coached Woolfolk, now a freshman at Virginia, at Benedictine. “He got the kids together at halftime and basically said, ‘We’re not losing this game. And then he goes out and continues to score touchdowns and throw for touchdowns. And this was in eighth grade.”

That’s the same fire and moxie that Woolfolk’s UVA teammates have seen from him this year, and it’s among the main reasons why they’re confident he’ll be up to the challenge if he’s called on Saturday night against No. 7 Notre Dame (8-1).

Virginia’s starting quarterback, Brennan Armstrong, is dealing with a rib injury he suffered during the team’s Oct. 30 loss at BYU. Woolfolk played the final possession of that game after Armstrong – who ranks second in the nation in passing yardage – was hurt.

UVA (6-3) doesn’t make freshmen available to the media but Woolfolk’s teammates had plenty to say about the man the Cavaliers could turn to behind center on Saturday night in this nationally televised game.