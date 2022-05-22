UVA defeats Kentucky, claims fifth national men's tennis championship

No. 7 Virginia cruised past No. 8 Kentucky 4-0 in the final of the NCAA men’s tennis team championship Sunday at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Center in Champaign, Ill., claiming the program’s fifth national title.

The Cavaliers tandems of Gianni Ross-Jeffrey von der Schulenburg and Ryan Goetz-Iñaki Montes clinched the doubles point with 6-1 and 6-3 victories, respectively.

Kentucky jumped out to an early lead in a pair of singles matches, but UVA’s strength in the rest of the matchups nullified any chance of the Wildcats scoring. Bar Botzer, who previously won a team championship with Wake Forest in 2018, was the first to conclude his singles match, beating Kentucky’s JJ Mercer 6-1, 6-1.

Montes took down Gabriel Diallo 6-2, 6-2 to put UVA ahead 3-0. Ross, who was named the tournament’s most outstanding player, clinched the title for the Cavaliers, overcoming Joshua Lapadat in a tiebreaker.

Montes, Goetz, von der Schulenburg and Chris Rodesch will begin play on Monday in the NCAA individual championships.