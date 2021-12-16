UVA defensive players wonder what's next for their side of the football

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Bronco Mendenhall’s decision to step down after the upcoming Fenway Bowl, intentions he announced shortly after Virginia ended the regular season with a home loss to rival Virginia Tech, stunned his players.
Between then and a team meeting Sunday with incoming coach Tony Elliott, the Cavaliers were in limbo, uncertain of what the future of their program might look like.
Of course, now that Elliott – formerly Clemson’s offensive coordinator – has been hired, some big questions have been answered. But, for UVA’s defensive players, there’s still lingering anxiety over the future of their side of the football.
“Everybody’s happy we got a head coach. I’m excited and happy as well,” said cornerback Anthony Johnson. “But I’m also looking to see, for the defensive side, who’s going to come in? What’s he going to bring? What’s it going to look like?”
During his introductory press conference on Monday, Elliott offered only a few clues about the plans he has for his Virginia defense.
“Defensively I want to be known as a controlled, aggressive defense, meaning that we're aggressive, but we're under control,” said Elliott. “We're sound, we get 11 hats to the football, very good at disguising our coverages. We can be multiple, find ways to disrupt the decision maker and then stop the run.”
Under Mendenhall’s staff, Virginia ran a base 3-4 defense that, this season, more frequently aligned as a 3-3-5.
After an impressive 2019 season under co-coordinators Nick Howell and Kelly Poppinga, UVA’s defense faltered the past two years. After giving up 27.1 points and 317.9 yards per game and recording 46 sacks in 2019 on the way to an ACC Coastal Division title, those numbers have declined markedly since.
Last year, Virginia gave up 29.6 points and 442.9 yards per game and managed 32 sacks. This season, with the bowl game against SMU still to play, Cavalier opponents average 31.8 points, which ranks UVA tied for 102nd nationally, and 466 yards per game. The Virginia defense has recorded just 19 sacks.
Elliott has not announced any decisions on his coaching staff yet. He could opt to keep some members of the existing staff. UVA alums Marques Hagans, who coaches the wide receivers, and Clint Sintim, who works with the defensive line could be popular choices to connect to the program’s past.
Hagans, Sintim and offensive line coach Garrett Tujague all attended Monday’s introduction.
Retaining quarterback coach Jason Beck could help make for a smooth transition for star quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who said he is not considering transferring but could leave school early for the NFL draft.
Monday, Armstrong said he’d talked with Elliott about the possibility of retaining some of the current coaches.
“We chatted about it. That’s still up to a decision,” said Armstrong. “Shoot, I’d love to have some of the guys still stay but it is what it is and whatever happens, happens.”
Virginia has seen 15 players in the NCAA’s transfer portal following Mendenhall’s announcement, a list that includes starting outside linebacker Noah Taylor and starting defensive end Aaron Faumui, along with two other defensive linemen who have seen significant playing time – Nusi Malani and Jordan Redmond.
It’s unclear if any of that group is open to returning to UVA, but the naming of a defensive coordinator would certainly alleviate some of the anxiety for the players who are returning. Elliott’s hire was certainly the biggest piece of the puzzle but there’s no denying the defensive players are anxious to know who’s going to be calling the shots for them next season.
“There’s no way around that. I am,” said inside linebacker Nick Jackson. “But I have the utmost confidence in him and [Athletic director] Carla Williams. I know that they’re going to get the best staff for us.”
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber