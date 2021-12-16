UVA defensive players wonder what's next for their side of the football

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Bronco Mendenhall’s decision to step down after the upcoming Fenway Bowl, intentions he announced shortly after Virginia ended the regular season with a home loss to rival Virginia Tech, stunned his players.

Between then and a team meeting Sunday with incoming coach Tony Elliott, the Cavaliers were in limbo, uncertain of what the future of their program might look like.

Of course, now that Elliott – formerly Clemson’s offensive coordinator – has been hired, some big questions have been answered. But, for UVA’s defensive players, there’s still lingering anxiety over the future of their side of the football.

“Everybody’s happy we got a head coach. I’m excited and happy as well,” said cornerback Anthony Johnson. “But I’m also looking to see, for the defensive side, who’s going to come in? What’s he going to bring? What’s it going to look like?”

During his introductory press conference on Monday, Elliott offered only a few clues about the plans he has for his Virginia defense.