With ACC Player of the Year Frank Quayle rushing for a league-record 1,213 yards and Greg Shelly earning the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the conference’s premier offensive lineman, Virginia boasted college football's No. 8 offense in 1968.

The Cavaliers averaged 32.8 points and finished 7-3, their first winning record since 1952.

The following season, without Quayle, Shelly and quarterback Gene Arnette, UVa cratered to 11.5 points per game, the steepest single-year decline in ACC history. The Cavaliers finished 3-7.

Virginia’s scoring falloff last season, from 34.6 points per game to an ACC-worst 17.0, wasn’t quite as abrupt but was arguably more troubling as the Cavaliers regressed from 6-6 to 3-7.

Yes, the program was pivoting from head coach Bronco Mendenhall — he resigned suddenly after the 2021 regular-season finale — to Tony Elliott. And yes, the corresponding change in offensive coordinators, from Robert Anae’s spread concepts to Des Kitchings’ more traditional pro style, was striking, especially with a rebuilt offensive line.

But when you return a quarterback who led the Power Five in passing yards (Brennan Armstrong) and his three leading receivers (Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson and Billy Kemp), a 50% plunge in scoring reflects poorly on everyone. Coaches didn’t adjust well to players and vice-versa.

The prevailing question as next month’s season-opener versus No. 12 Tennessee in Nashville approaches: Will this offense’s production more resemble last year or 2021?

Alas for UVa faithful, the safest bet would be on another anemic offense, promise at running back (Kobe Pace, Perris Jones and Mike Hollins) and receiver (Malachi Fields, Demick Starling and Malik Washington) notwithstanding.

Armstrong transferred to N.C. State, and 2022 backup Jay Woolfolk opted for baseball full-time, leaving Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett to steer the attack. A second rebuild in as many seasons along the offensive line magnifies the challenges — for Elliott, Kitchings and the entire offense.

This is Kitchings’ 20th season as a coach, all in the college ranks except 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons. But his only prior experiences as an offensive coordinator were cameos as a co-OC, at Vanderbilt in 2010 and N.C. State nine years later.

Such isolated seasons resist firm conclusions.

For example, Vanderbilt’s 2010 squad was less than a month away from training camp when head coach Bobby Johnson retired in mid-July. School officials immediately promoted offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, who in turn named Kitchings (running backs) and Jimmy Kiser (quarterbacks) as co-offensive coordinators.

The Commodores went 2-10 and ranked 112th nationally in scoring at 16.9 points per game. Caldwell resigned hours before the season finale, and less than a month later, Vanderbilt hired Maryland OC James Franklin as its next big whistle.

(Franklin subsequently hired William & Mary defensive coordinator Bob Shoop for the same position with the Commodores and Georgia Southern DC Brent Pry as Shoop’s co-coordinator.)

Fast forward nine years. N.C. State offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz succeeded Scott Satterfield as Appalachian State’s head coach when Satterfield headed to Louisville. Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren then elevated running backs coach Kitchings and receivers coach George McDonald to co-offensive coordinator.

Talk about drawing a brutal hand. N.C. State had lost quarterback Ryan Finley and receivers Kelvin Harmon and Jakobi Meyers, each a first-team All-ACC selection, to the NFL.

When the Wolfpack finished 4-8 in 2019 and 107th in scoring (22.1 points per game, down from 33.8 the previous season), Doeren parted ways with Kitchings, leading to Kitchings’ one-year stops as running backs coach at South Carolina and with the Falcons.

These variations are common when signature talents depart college programs.

For example, Louisville averaged 38.1 points in 2017 with Lamar Jackson. One year later, as Jackson quarterbacked the Baltimore Ravens to the NFL playoffs, Louisville dipped to 19.8 points per game.

Clemson’s 43.5-point norm in 2020 with quarterback Trevor Lawrence was third-best nationally. The Tigers averaged 26.3 points a season later, their worst in 11 years.

Kitchings and his overhauled Virginia offense will be tested immediately this fall. Each of the Cavaliers’ first four opponents — Tennessee, James Madison, Maryland and N.C. State — rated among the nation’s top 45 last season in scoring defense.

Is UVa ready?

"There's a lot more success (for the offense) in practice than in the past," Kitchings told a media scrum after Thursday's workout. "... We're getting lined up, we're getting the plays called, we're executing. Our (missed assignments) have decreased...

"It's changing our mindset from being average to try and be elite. We want to be an elite offense in college football."

Above average would represent marked progress.

Close UVa running back Mike Hollins (7) dives toward the end zone during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. Hollins suffered a gunshot would during a shooting that took the lives of three students in November. UVa’s Olasunkonmi Agunloye (19) yells as he and his teammates take the field before the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa quarterback Tony Muskett (11) makes a pass during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa wide receiver Demick Starling ran a 10.46-second 100-meter dash at the ACC track and field championships. UVa’s Micah Gaffney (31) tackles running back Cody Brown (0 )during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa wide receiver Demick Starling has caught 11 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns in his 26 career games over the past three seasons. UVa quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) looks to make a pass during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. 