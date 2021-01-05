UVA doesn't want winning to take a back seat

COVID-19 continues to impact the Virginia men’s basketball team’s season, but the Cavaliers press forward.

Coach Tony Bennett expects the Cavaliers to be at less than full strength Wednesday night against Wake Forest after a positive COVID-19 test by a staff member, but he says his team should have enough players and coaches available to play the game.

As the Cavaliers battle the virus and aim to take the court safely, there’s still an emphasis on winning games.

“It wasn’t fun to get beat by San Francisco, nor get hammered by Gonzaga,” Bennett said.

Beating Notre Dame to end 2020 was much more enjoyable for Bennett’s group. Virginia won its ACC opener to improve to 5-2 this season. The Cavaliers want to keep the momentum going Wednesday at 9 p.m.

They’re facing a Wake Forest team that has barely played this season.

Even as the calendar reads “January,” the Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1 ACC) have played four times. They were only able to play one game in December because of COVID-19, and the game came on Dec. 31. Wake Forest missed significant practice time, and it’s trying to find chemistry in its first season under head coach Steve Forbes.