UVA doesn't want winning to take a back seat

COVID-19 continues to impact the Virginia men’s basketball team’s season, but the Cavaliers press forward.
Coach Tony Bennett expects the Cavaliers to be at less than full strength Wednesday night against Wake Forest after a positive COVID-19 test by a staff member, but he says his team should have enough players and coaches available to play the game.
As the Cavaliers battle the virus and aim to take the court safely, there’s still an emphasis on winning games.
“It wasn’t fun to get beat by San Francisco, nor get hammered by Gonzaga,” Bennett said.
Beating Notre Dame to end 2020 was much more enjoyable for Bennett’s group. Virginia won its ACC opener to improve to 5-2 this season. The Cavaliers want to keep the momentum going Wednesday at 9 p.m.
They’re facing a Wake Forest team that has barely played this season.
Even as the calendar reads “January,” the Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1 ACC) have played four times. They were only able to play one game in December because of COVID-19, and the game came on Dec. 31. Wake Forest missed significant practice time, and it’s trying to find chemistry in its first season under head coach Steve Forbes.
“I got to find the best way for our players to have a chance to win, and that’s been the hard part not having any nonconference [games],” Forbes said. “I don’t know until I see it.”
While the Demon Deacons had three nonconference games, it’s hard for Forbes to learn much from those games, including two that came way back in November and a Dec. 31 game against a Division II program.
Wake Forest opened its ACC schedule Sunday with a 70-54 loss at Georgia Tech.
The Demon Deacons made just 3 of their 20 shots from 3-point range.
Forbes knows his team will have its hands full Wednesday night against the Cavaliers, a program known for quality defense.
“It’s common knowledge they’re very well-coached, they’re disciplined,” Forbes said.
Virginia looked sharp against Notre Dame, holding the Fighting Irish to 25% 3-point shooting. Offensively, UVa tallied 14 assists while turning the ball over five times. Point guard Kihei Clark didn’t commit a turnover.
“I’m not great with names, I know numbers a little bit better, but I know the Clark kid can really play,” Forbes said. “He makes the whole thing go.”
As UVA inches closer to hitting its stride, the Wahoos know they’re entering Wednesday’s game without their full assortment of personnel.
Bennett said the COVID-19 contact tracing concerns are mostly staff members, but his comments at his Monday press conference suggested some players could be out Wednesday as well.