UVA draws Michigan State in ACC/Big 10 Challenge; Hokies get PSU

Michigan State and UVA met in the 2014 and 2015 NCAA tournaments. The Spartans upset the top-seeded Cavaliers 61-59 in the Elite Eight in New York in 2014, then bounced second-seeded UVA, 60-52, the next year in Charlotte.

This will be the third time the teams meet in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge. Michigan State beat Virginia 82-75 in 2002. The first Challenge meeting came in 2001, but that game was memorably halted due to wet floor conditions at the Richmond Coliseum.

Overall, the Spartans are 5-0 against the Cavaliers.

Virginia Tech did not play in last year's Challenge, Mike Young's first season as the Hokies coach.

This will be the third time Tech faces Penn State in the Challenge. Penn State won in 2007, 2014 and 2018. Overall, the Hokies are 6-3 all-time against the Nittany Lions.

The ACC has had the edge in the Challenge, winning 12 of the past events. (The Big 10 won six and three ended tied.) Overall, ACC teams are 133-106 in Challenge games.

The rest of the Dec. 8 schedule includes Boston College visiting Minnesota, Illinois playing at Duke, North Carolina at Iowa, Ohio State at Notre Dame, Purdue at Miami and Syracuse at Rutgers, in addition to the Tech game.

The Dec. 9 slate includes Georgia Tech playing at Nebraska, Indiana at Florida State, Louisville at Wisconsin, Maryland at Clemson, North Carolina State at Michigan and Pittsburgh at Northwestern, in addition the UVA game.