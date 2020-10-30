UVA draws Michigan State in ACC/Big 10 Challenge; Hokies get PSU

BY MIKE BARBER
Richmond Times-Dispatch
CHARLOTTESVILLE – As they passed the offseason together at their family’s Wisconsin home, Sam and Joey Hauser competed the way brothers often do. They played pick-up basketball, challenged each other with trick shots and even built a miniature golf course.
And they talked about what it would be like to play against each other for their new college basketball teams – Sam at Virginia and Joey at Michigan State.
“I’d love the chance to play against him,” said Joey Hauser. “I’ve been competing with him since we were little. If we got the chance to play against them that would be a dream come true.”
Friday, the ACC/Big 10 Challenge made that dream a reality, announcing a Dec. 9 game in Charlottesville between Michigan State and UVA among its 14-game schedule, rekindling one of the NCAA tournament’s best recent rivarlies.
The Challenge, now in its 22nd year, also has Virginia Tech hosting Penn State on Dec. 8.
Sam and Joey Hauser played together at Marquette before deciding to transfer after the 2018-19 season. After initially planning to go to the same school again, Sam chose Virginia and Joey opted for Michigan State.
Both sat out last season under NCAA transfer rules.
Michigan State and UVA met in the 2014 and 2015 NCAA tournaments. The Spartans upset the top-seeded Cavaliers 61-59 in the Elite Eight in New York in 2014, then bounced second-seeded UVA, 60-52, the next year in Charlotte.
This will be the third time the teams meet in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge. Michigan State beat Virginia 82-75 in 2002. The first Challenge meeting came in 2001, but that game was memorably halted due to wet floor conditions at the Richmond Coliseum.
Overall, the Spartans are 5-0 against the Cavaliers.
Virginia Tech did not play in last year's Challenge, Mike Young's first season as the Hokies coach.
This will be the third time Tech faces Penn State in the Challenge. Penn State won in 2007, 2014 and 2018. Overall, the Hokies are 6-3 all-time against the Nittany Lions.
The ACC has had the edge in the Challenge, winning 12 of the past events. (The Big 10 won six and three ended tied.) Overall, ACC teams are 133-106 in Challenge games.
The rest of the Dec. 8 schedule includes Boston College visiting Minnesota, Illinois playing at Duke, North Carolina at Iowa, Ohio State at Notre Dame, Purdue at Miami and Syracuse at Rutgers, in addition to the Tech game.
The Dec. 9 slate includes Georgia Tech playing at Nebraska, Indiana at Florida State, Louisville at Wisconsin, Maryland at Clemson, North Carolina State at Michigan and Pittsburgh at Northwestern, in addition the UVA game.