UVA eager to show off progress in rematch at Clemson

Virginia also got a lift from its outside shooting, one of the team’s weakest points through the season's first two months. Senior point guard Kihei Clark and junior guard Armaan Franklin, a transfer from Indiana, combined to knock down six 3s in the game.

UVA turned over the ball 14 times in the first meeting with Clemson (9-4, 1-1), a number it knows it must bring down the rest of the season, starting with Tuesday night’s rematch.

“That’s a message that Coach always preaches in just trying to value the ball and value the possession, especially for us since we’re a team that can’t make too many mistakes,” Clark said. “So, when we cut those down, we put ourselves in a better position to win.”

Of course, Syracuse plays exclusively zone defense while Clemson rarely, if ever, employs a zone. So it remains to be seen how much of Virginia’s offensive improvement will carry over to Tuesday night’s game.

“I think we’d seen stretches of improvement in our preparation leading up to it and then in the game,” UVA coach Tony Bennett said on Monday. “But of course, making some shots and guys just playing a little freer helped. … As the saying goes, shooting covers over a multitude of sins.”