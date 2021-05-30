UVA earns another title shot, faces undefeated Maryland in bid to repeat as lacrosse champions

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. – One of the first things Virginia’s lacrosse team did after knocking off top-seeded North Carolina in the NCAA tournament in Saturday’s semifinals was unpack its bags. As he did in 2019, when the Cavaliers won the national title, coach Lars Tiffany had the team pack up before playing its first game in the final four.

It wasn’t that Tiffany expected to lose. He wanted to make it clear that playing a second game on Memorial Day weekend is a privilege teams have to earn.

“You earn the right to play championship weekend,” senior defender John Fox said. “And then, the same thing, you earn the right to go back to the hotel and prepare for a national championship.”

The approach worked two years ago in Philadelphia, when UVA unpacked after beating Duke in double-overtime in the semifinals, came back two days later and dropped Yale to win the national championship, the program’s first since 2011.

Now, these fourth-seeded Cavaliers (13-4) hope to become the first lacrosse team in Virginia history to win back-to-back titles. To do it, they’ll have to beat a Maryland team seeking to become the sport's first undefeated champion since UVA turned that trick in 2006.