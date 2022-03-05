UVA ends regular season in style, downing Louisville 71-61

Tony Bennett gave his players a couple of days off after last weekend’s gut-punch buzzer-beating loss to Florida State before getting them back in the gym and back to work for Saturday’s regular-season finale against Louisville.

By his own admission, Bennett wasn’t sure if the approach would pay off.

“I was intrigued,” he said. “How would we respond? Would that ball, that resiliency, bounce up and we’d be ready or would it be kind of deflated?”

There was plenty of bounce.

Kadin Shedrick scored a career-high 20 points and Reece Beekman turned in his first double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 12 rebounds as the Cavaliers beat Louisville 71-61 to go into next week’s ACC tournament in Brooklyn as the No. 6 seed.

Virginia (18-12, 12-8 ACC) led by as many as 18 in the second half, but saw its edge whittled down to just seven points with 3:31 to go. But unlike the FSU game, where an 11-point second half lead ended in a 64-63 loss, the Cavaliers held off Louisville.

“We didn’t buckle this time,” said Bennett, whose team will play its first game in Brooklyn on Wednesday night. “We stayed tough and that’s what it’s about.”

Virginia, which took and hit one 3-pointer in the first half, went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc in the second half, as Louisville mixed in more zone defense and, at times, essentially dared the Cavaliers to shoot from the outside.

Armaan Franklin went 2 for 4 from 3-point range and finished with 13 points, and Kody Stattmann hit a triple and ended the game with 11 for the Cavaliers.

Beekman, who had five assists and five steals to flesh out his impressive stat line, hit his third 3-pointer as the shot clock expired with 2:52 to play to put UVA ahead 69-59 and effectively end the Cardinals’ threat.

“I thought it was a big shot,” said Beekman. “They were making a run. We both were hitting shots. It just came back to me. Kody made a good drive and he swung it back to me, and I was there.”

Forward Sydney Curry led Louisville with 24 points and 14 rebounds, but the Cardinals (12-18, 6-14) lost to UVA for the 13th time in the teams’ last 14 meetings.

Louisville, playing since January under interim coach Mike Pegues, jumped out to an 8-0 start, but Virginia took control after the first media timeout. UVA outscored the Cardinals 21-2 over an 8:33 stretch, going up 33-16 with 1:56 left in the half after back-to-back dunks by Shedrick.

After turning it over just once in the first 10 minutes of play, Louisville committed six turnovers in the final 10 of the half, helping to fuel UVA’s takeover. The Cardinals shot just 28% in the first half, including going 1 for 8 from 3-point range.

Conversely, the Cavaliers shot 55.65 from the floor and only turned it over four times in the first half, building a 36-17 halftime lead, Louisville’s biggest halftime deficit of the season.

Louisville threatened to make things more interesting at the start of the second half, opening the period on a 12-3 run to cut UVA’s lead to 10 points, 39-29 with 16:15 to play.

The Cardinals got within seven on a basket by Curry with four minutes left, down 64-56.

But Beekman’s third 3 – just ahead of the shot clock buzzer – put UVA back in control, up 69-59 with 2:52 to play.

"We didn't get the win. Unfortunately, that's too common of a theme for this team and this year," said Pegues. "But I will acknowledge and recognize the fact that I thought our guys showed more fight today than they had in the last few games. We didn't start the game down 17-2 and our starters gave us a chance to be in the game."

Bennett said he personally challenged Beekman – who missed the final 46 seconds after fouling out against FSU – this week in practice. And Beekman responded.

“He challenged me just to show my ability and do what I know I can do,” said Beekman. “It was good to have that intensity in practice this whole week. I felt like that prepared me and prepared the team.”