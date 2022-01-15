UVA falters late, falls 63-55 to Wake Forest

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia’s defense held Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams, the ACC’s leading scorer, in check most of the game until the end, when it mattered most.
Williams scored 8 of his 14 points in the final 5:19 as the surprising Demon Deacons rallied past UVA 63-55 on Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena.
"He got some key offensive rebounds," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. "And then, he's real explosive and quick off the floor and made a couple plays in the post. And that was significant."
Wake outscored the Cavaliers 23-8 in the final 8:13 to beat them for the first time in its last two tries and win in Charlottesville for the first time since 2010.
Virginia (10-7, 4-3 ACC) gave up 17 second-chance points, shot just 36.2% from the floor and endured a six-plus-minute scoring drought late in the game.
“I thought we, for the most part, played pretty hard defensively," Bennett said. "But they made some plays down the stretch; oftentimes games come down to can you go make a play on offense or defense. … I think they made some plays and I thought we left a lot baskets out there, too.”
Guard Armaan Franklin led UVA with 18 points, including a 3-for-4 showing beyond the 3-point line. He and sophomore guard Reece Beekman led the defensive effort against Williams, the Oklahoma transfer who entered the game averaging 20.7 points per game and had just 2 points in the first half.
Virginia suffered through a scoring drought of more than six minutes late in the second half, allowing Wake Forest (14-4, 4-3) to go on a 13-0 run and win a game the Cavaliers’ had led by as many as 9 in the first half.
"I think offensively we're always trying to look for a good shot," Franklin said. "And especially when we're not scoring, we're trying to look for a good, easy shot, create easy looks."
Forward Jake LaRavia led Wake Forest with 15 points.
Senior wing Kody Stattmann came off the bench to score 11 for Virginia, which saw its subs outpace Wake’s 15-3.
Virginia forward Jayden Gardner, the team’s leading scorer, had another rough outing. After managing just 4 points in the team’s win over rival Virginia Tech on Wednesday, Gardner scored 9 on a 3-for-14 shooting day.
“He’s just got to keep working and figure it out," Bennett said. "Fourteen shots. They were there. It’s not for a lack of effort, for sure.”
Coming off his 16-point, nine-rebound effort in the win over Tech, junior forward Francisco Caffaro got his first start in place of sophomore Kadin Shedrick. And Caffaro scored the game’s first bucket, a lay-in off a crafty dish from senior point guard Kihei Clark.
Points were hard to come by in the first half.
The teams combined to open with 4-for-18 shooting. An 8-0 run gave Wake an 11-6 lead with 12:47 to go in the first half.
Virginia retook the lead, using a 10-0 run that was fueled by Franklin. Franklin had a steal, a rebound, an assist and a 3-pointer in a one-minute stretch to help UVA go up 16-11 with 8:06 to go before the break.
After not taking a 3-pointer in the game's first 8:55, and going just 2 for 10 in that time, the Cavaliers surprisingly got hot beyond the arc. They hit four straight 3s – two by Franklin and two off the bench by Stattmann – to build a 22-13 edge with 6:15 left in the half.
But Virginia fell into a scoring slump, going more than four minutes without a basket as Wake Forest tied the game 23-23.
The Cavaliers went to the locker room up 29-27, leading despite another unproductive half from its leading scorer.
Gardner, who went 2 for 10 with four turnovers against Tech, missed all five of the shots he took in the first half.
The defense of Franklin and Beekman helped hold the ACC’s leading scorer, Williams, to just 2 first-half points.
An 11-4 spurt, led by Franklin and Stattmann, helped UVA open a 47-40 lead midway through the second half.
Another six-plus-minute scoring drought by the Cavaliers let Wake reclaim the lead, 48-47 with 6:17 to play when Isaiah Mucius hit a 3-pointer. That was part of an 13-0 run for the Deacons, who built a 53-47 lead with 4:20 left.
Virginia next plays Wednesday at Pittsburgh.
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber