UVA falters late, falls 63-55 to Wake Forest

Points were hard to come by in the first half.

The teams combined to open with 4-for-18 shooting. An 8-0 run gave Wake an 11-6 lead with 12:47 to go in the first half.

Virginia retook the lead, using a 10-0 run that was fueled by Franklin. Franklin had a steal, a rebound, an assist and a 3-pointer in a one-minute stretch to help UVA go up 16-11 with 8:06 to go before the break.

After not taking a 3-pointer in the game's first 8:55, and going just 2 for 10 in that time, the Cavaliers surprisingly got hot beyond the arc. They hit four straight 3s – two by Franklin and two off the bench by Stattmann – to build a 22-13 edge with 6:15 left in the half.

But Virginia fell into a scoring slump, going more than four minutes without a basket as Wake Forest tied the game 23-23.

The Cavaliers went to the locker room up 29-27, leading despite another unproductive half from its leading scorer.

Gardner, who went 2 for 10 with four turnovers against Tech, missed all five of the shots he took in the first half.

The defense of Franklin and Beekman helped hold the ACC’s leading scorer, Williams, to just 2 first-half points.