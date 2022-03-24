UVA football eager to pair big play receivers Lavel Davis Jr, Dontayvion Wicks this spring

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Lavel Davis Jr. and Dontayvion Wicks on the field at the same time. It’s the type of wide receiver pairing that should cause an opposing defensive coordinator to shudder.

It’s also a combination that has yet to play a game together.

A Lisfranc fracture in his right foot cost Wicks the 2020 football season. An ACL injury sidelined Davis last year.

This spring, Virginia is going to get a look at what the two can do in tandem, part of a receiving corps that, along with Keytaon Thompson and Billy Kemp IV, looks to be among the most talented in the ACC.

“One year with one, one year with the other,” said UVA associate head coach Marques Hagans, who coaches the team’s wide receivers. “And now the hope is both of the guys will have the chance to be healthy going into the spring and fall camp and look to really establish themselves, along with Billy and KT, as one of the best groups in the country. And that’s not being cocky. That’s just what we’re working for.”

With Wicks on the shelf in 2020, Davis had a breakout season, averaging over 25 yards per reception. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound South Carolina native caught 20 passes in eight games, for 515 yards and five touchdowns.

Last year, with Davis Jr. out, Wicks averaged over 21 yards per catch, leading the team with 1,203 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on his 57 receptions.

Wicks was part of a record-setting Cavaliers offense that saw four receivers (Wicks, Kemp, Thompson and Ra’Shaun Henry, plus tight end Jelani Woods) put up big numbers catching passes from quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

Henry and Woods are pursuing NFL futures, but Armstrong and the rest of the receivers all return.

“I really want to click (with Armstrong) how ‘Tay and KT and Billy was clicking with him last year,” said Davis on Tuesday, after the team’s first practice of the spring. “I really want to be a part of that.”

Virginia ranked second in the nation, behind only Western Kentucky, in passing offense last season, averaging 392.6 yards per game. And it had big play potential, ranking eighth among Power 5 teams ripping of 13.5 yards per completion.

Eight Cavaliers had a reception of 32 yards or longer, and five of them are back with team after last year’s 6-6 showing.

Hagans, one of three assistants retained by new Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott, said that’s one of the reasons he really hoped he wouldn’t have to leave his alma mater after former coach Bronco Mendenhall’s surprise resignation at the end of last year’s regular season.

“My relationship with my guys, that’s everything,” said Hagans, now working under this third head coach at UVA. “They worked hard to accomplish what we accomplished last year and they’re excited for another opportunity to continue to grow. It’s something, selfishly, I didn’t want to miss out on.”

Hagans’s group is adjusting to a new offensive coordinator – Elliott tapped former Atlanta Falcons assistant Des Kitchens for that role – and a new scheme that will have them huddling more than during the Mendenhall years.

Elliott, a former college receiver at Clemson, has an affinity for his old position and, during his first spring practice as a head coach, found himself naturally gravitating toward those drills as he made his rounds.

“Only way you play fast in a game is if you play fast in practice,” he chirped during a high-point drill.

Later, he emphasized ball security, urging receivers and tight ends to “put it away” after the catch, echoing the coaching Hagans was offering a few feet away.

“Talented. Very talented,” Elliott said of the receivers after practice. “Got size. Got speed. Got everything you need when you’re building a complete receiver room.”

And, they’re hoping this fall, that for the first time, they’ll have Davis and Wicks together.