UVA football veterans are only interested in putting up numbers in the win column

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong, Keytaon Thompson and Nick Jackson hadn’t been handed talking points and weren’t coached to deliver a company line this week during ACC football media days.

They hadn’t even huddled amongst themselves to agree on a message.

Still, the veteran trio – each in their own way – repeatedly came back to a single, core concept. Individual statistics don’t matter this season. Only victories.

“It’s funny that we all mentioned it,” said Thompson, a senior wide receiver. “It wasn’t something we put forward to message out. It really stems from the lack of success we had as a team last year. Finishing 6-6, I think guys realize, the stats, the individual accolades, it’s not really what we want. We really want to win the Coastal and go compete for the ACC championship. It’s just something everyone has taken upon themselves.”

And so, a year after Armstrong set school single-season passing records for touchdowns, yards, and completions, Thompson completed his transformation to a full-time wide receiver whose yards-after-catch numbers were among the conference’s best, and Jackson led the ACC in tackles, that group didn’t have any statistical goals to talk about this week.

“It’s not about how many yards BA throws for,” said Jackson, a senior inside linebacker who has totaled more than 100 tackles each of the past two seasons. “How many tackles I get. How many positions KT plays. It’s about coming to work every single day and ending the game with more points than the other team.”

That’s because, Virginia – which went 9-5, won the Coastal Division and played in the Orange Bowl in 2019 – is just 11-11 the past two seasons. The program hasn’t won a bowl game since 2018, when it blanked South Carolina in the Belk Bowl.

So even though Armstrong became a household name last season, and Virginia developed a national reputation for being a potent, explosive passing offense, the year ended up an unsatisfying one for the left-handed Ohio native.

UVA’s 34.6 points and ACC-best 392.6 passing yards – even its 75 completions for 20 yards or longer, fourth most in all of the FBS – didn’t make up for a .500 record and a loss to rival Virginia Tech, in what turned out to be former coach Bronco Mendenhall’s final game. (UVA’s appearance in the Fenway Bowl was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the team.)

It’s why Armstrong opted to return to the Cavaliers for one more season, instead of following all five of his offensive linemen, who either transferred or entered the NFL draft. Armstrong is eager to help new coach Tony Elliott establish his program, sure, but also to end his own college career on a higher note.

That means putting up numbers in the win column, above all else.

“No personal goals. That's not the reason why I came back,” said Armstrong, going into his third season as a team captain. “I just feel like it was a team thing that we didn't accomplish what I thought what we could accomplish, and I wanted to give it one more shot.”

Wins over stats.

It may not specifically be a mantra Elliott, the former offensive coordinator at Clemson where he learned a thing or two about winning ACC championships, has been hammering into his players, but it’s one he’s glad they’ve adopted independently.

Elliott, who noted multiple times this week that he wants his program to be “player led” and built “from the locker room up,” said having veteran stars who embrace a selfless, team concept is helping him establish the culture he wants at UVA, which opens play at home against Richmond on Sept. 3.

“It’s important because, first and foremost, teams win. And in order for you to win, guys have to make sacrifices,” said Elliott. “Everybody has a role. Everybody has to be willing to fulfill their role. … These guys wanna win and they understand that stats are not going to win. Teams are going to win.”