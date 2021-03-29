UVA freshman guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim enters transfer portal

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia freshman guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed Monday.

The 6-foot-7, 214-pounder from New Jersey, and son of former NBA player Shareef Abdur-Rahim, played just 32 minutes this season. He hit a 3-pointer against Towson in the season opener on Nov. 25 and scored a basket against Clemson on Jan. 16. He didn’t enter a game after playing two minutes against Florida State on Feb. 15.

Abdur-Rahim becomes the second Virginia player in the portal this offseason. Sophomore guard Casey Morsell, a four-star prospect out of Fort Washington, Md. played in 23 of the team's 25 games this year, averaging 4.4 points and 1.3 rebounds.

Morsell scored seven points in 16 minutes of playing time in the Cavaliers' loss to Ohio in the first round of this year's NCAA tournament.

Virginia hopes to return junior Kihei Clark, freshman Reece Beekman and junior Trey Murphy III next season. All three guards saw more playing time this season than Morsell or Abdur-Rahim. Freshman Carson McCorkle and junior Kody Stattmann, who missed most of this season with a non-COVID-related medical issue, could both be back, as well.

McCorkle played just 19 minutes this season, scoring five points in his seven appearances.