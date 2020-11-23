UVA gears up for life without linebacker Charles Snowden

Snowden made eight tackles, 3 ½ behind the line of scrimmage, and recorded his first sack of the season. He followed that with a four-sack performance in UVA’s upset of North Carolina on Oct. 31, and notched another sack in the win over Louisville to start November.

Then came Saturday’s non-conference game against Abilene Christian. On the Wildcats’ first drive, Snowden tackled quarterback Stone Earle after a short run, but teammate Nick Jackson rolled up on his right leg at the end of the play.

Snowden, who slammed his helmet down in frustration after the play, suffered a broken right ankle. He spent the rest of the game on the sideline in a cast and on crutches and underwent surgery Monday.

“Obviously he’s our leader,” said Grant. “He’s connected to everybody on the team. I’d venture to say anybody on the team would say Charles is their best friend or one of their very best friends.”

UVA, which plays at Florida State on Saturday, figures to turn to senior Matt Gahm and junior Elliott Brown to man the outside linebacker position opposite Noah Taylor, with Taylor a more natural fit for the field side, with more space to operate, and the Gahm and Elliott combination likely to play to the boundary.