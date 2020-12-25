UVA gets its big-time test against No. 1 Gonzaga

This will be the 32nd time in program history that the Cavaliers get a shot at the nation’s top-ranked team. They’re just 1-30 in those previous contests, with the one win coming in 1986 over North Carolina.

The game will also be just the fourth all-time meeting between the two programs and the first since UVA’s 108-87 home win over the Bulldogs in 2007.

This year, it’s Mark Few’s Gonzaga team that shoots for the scores in the triple digits. The Bulldogs (6-0) rank third in the nation in scoring, averaging 94.7 points per game. They put up 99 in a win over then-No. 4 Iowa last Saturday.

“When you play a team as talented and as explosive as Gonzaga, I don’t know what prepares you for that,” Bennett said after his team’s win over William & Mary on Tuesday in its return to action. “I know how good they are, and I know what we’ll have to do at a very high level to be in a game like that and make it competitive and hopefully be successful. So, I understand that and it’ll be a different kind of game the way they’ll get down the floor.”

Bennett’s players are similarly aware of the caliber opponent they’ve added to the schedule. Redshirt freshman Kadin Shedrick said he watched the Bulldogs’ win over Iowa.