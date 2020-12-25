UVA gets its big-time test against No. 1 Gonzaga

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Forced into a 17-day pause due to COVID-19 issues, Virginia’s basketball program lost out on a chance to play a pair of marquee games against highly ranked opponents. With a Dec. 9 meeting with No. 12 Michigan State and a Dec. 19 date with No. 5 Villanova both scrapped due to the virus, the Cavaliers made sure they won’t end the calendar year without at least one mammoth matchup.
And what could be bigger than a neutral-site game against the nation’s top-ranked team, Gonzaga?
“You always try to have a program or a team that prepares to play against the best,” said UVA coach Tony Bennett, whose team will face the Bulldogs at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. “And we will have to be at our best with not a ton of prep or a lot of games.”
When Gonzaga’s huge 1-versus-2 game against Baylor was canceled due to COVID issues in Baylor’s program, CBS — the network with the television rights to that contest — went looking for a replacement game. No. 16 Virginia (4-1) was in the midst of its pause but was hoping to get back to the court to play Villanova. Still, Bennett accepted the Gonzaga challenge.
“We say we got to play against this kind of competition to find out where we’re strong, where we’ve got to improve,” Bennett said. “Always great preparation for the ACC (season) coming up.”
This will be the 32nd time in program history that the Cavaliers get a shot at the nation’s top-ranked team. They’re just 1-30 in those previous contests, with the one win coming in 1986 over North Carolina.
The game will also be just the fourth all-time meeting between the two programs and the first since UVA’s 108-87 home win over the Bulldogs in 2007.
This year, it’s Mark Few’s Gonzaga team that shoots for the scores in the triple digits. The Bulldogs (6-0) rank third in the nation in scoring, averaging 94.7 points per game. They put up 99 in a win over then-No. 4 Iowa last Saturday.
“When you play a team as talented and as explosive as Gonzaga, I don’t know what prepares you for that,” Bennett said after his team’s win over William & Mary on Tuesday in its return to action. “I know how good they are, and I know what we’ll have to do at a very high level to be in a game like that and make it competitive and hopefully be successful. So, I understand that and it’ll be a different kind of game the way they’ll get down the floor.”
Bennett’s players are similarly aware of the caliber opponent they’ve added to the schedule. Redshirt freshman Kadin Shedrick said he watched the Bulldogs’ win over Iowa.
“They’re a very good team, a very talented team. They are deserving of that number-one ranking, and we’re excited for the challenge,” he said. “They shot very good against Iowa, so we’re going to have to really make sure we lock in on that, and their bigs are also very good. They’re a really complete team.”
Virginia, of course, aims to play a much slower, defense-oriented style of basketball. Bennett’s team ranks fourth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 54 points per game. The Cavaliers have the nation’s slowest adjusted tempo, averaging 60.9 possessions per 40-minute game according to the basketball statistics website Kenpom.com.
Gonzaga has the nation’s sixth-highest pace at 76.3.
Virginia figures to be a much better offensive team this season than last year. Already, it’s scored 70 or more points in four of its first five games, a mark it reached just twice all of last season.
Still, it would greatly prefer a game played in the 60s or 70s than one with point totals north of 80 on Saturday.
