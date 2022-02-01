UVA grinds out win over Boston College, 67-55

CHARLOTTESVILLE – First-year Boston College coach Earl Grant wants his team to play a style of basketball very similar to the one that has elevated to Virginia to becoming one of the ACC’s most successful programs over the past decade, focusing on defense and playing low-possession games.
Saturday night, UVA showed the Eagles exactly how it’s done.
Senior guard Kihei Clark scored 19 points and forward Jayden Gardner added 17 points, leading four Cavaliers in double figures as Virginia once again bounced back from a defeat, improving to 9-0 this season after a loss with a 67-55 win over BC.
“It’s a grind out game,” said Clark. “Whatever team can outlast the other one, that’s what Coach says in the locker room. Both two blue collar teams.”
Virginia (13-9, 7-5 ACC) hit just three of its first 11 shots, falling behind by as many as seven early in the first half. But the Cavaliers found their stroke from there, going 16 for 32 from the floor the rest of the night, getting to the free-throw line and scoring off turnovers.
“This was a physical game,” said UVA coach Tony Bennett. “Those guys played hard physical. Two teams that just kind of were battling. It was a rugged game.”
Center James Karnik led Boston College with 16 points.
With the offense cold in the opening minutes, UVA leaned – as it so often does – on its defense. The Cavaliers scored 15 points off eight Boston College turnovers in the first half, and finished with 20 off 14 BC miscues, in all.
“14 is a lot for us. Obviously that was a big number,” said Grant. “We needed to pass more and dribble less. In a few of our decisions, we got sped up. The crowd got into it a little bit. We lost some composure, some poise.”
Virginia also went 26 for 29 from the free-throw line, led by Clark’s 10 for 10 performance and Gardner’s 7 for 7 effort.
“I know sometimes we settle for 3s, but I thought we did a good job of getting in the paint,” said Clark. “And I thought we shot our free throws pretty well today. That’s a plus.”
Sophomore center Kadin Shedrick scored 13 points and had eight rebounds and junior guard Armaan Franklin scored 12 as both bounced back from non-productive outings in the team’s loss at Notre Dame on Saturday.
Boston College (9-12, 4-7) used a 6-0 run to build a 10-4 lead five minutes into the game, aided by another UVA scoring drought, this one lasting over four minutes.
Six of Virginia’s first eight points came on free throws by Gardner as Virginia’s only made field goal in the first nine minutes of play was a jumper by Franklin 2:33 in.
“Just weathering the storm,” said Gardner.
The Cavaliers grabbed a 17-14 lead with 7:45 to go before the break, using a 13-3 run that saw Gardner score six of those points.
Virginia scored 15 points on eight Boston College turnovers in the first half, going to the locker room up 30-25.
The Cavaliers came out and outscored BC 14-4 in the first 6:05 of the second half, going up 44-29, a margin the Eagles couldn’t dent much the rest of the way.
Boston College got to within 57-48 with 2:24 to play after a 6-0 surge, and 58-50 with 1:20 left, but never any closer as Virginia’s free-throw shooting down the stretch finished things off.
Next up, the Cavaliers’ host first-place Miami on Saturday. The Hurricanes (16-5, 8-2) play Notre Dame on Wednesday night.
