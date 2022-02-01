UVA grinds out win over Boston College, 67-55

Center James Karnik led Boston College with 16 points.

With the offense cold in the opening minutes, UVA leaned – as it so often does – on its defense. The Cavaliers scored 15 points off eight Boston College turnovers in the first half, and finished with 20 off 14 BC miscues, in all.

“14 is a lot for us. Obviously that was a big number,” said Grant. “We needed to pass more and dribble less. In a few of our decisions, we got sped up. The crowd got into it a little bit. We lost some composure, some poise.”

Virginia also went 26 for 29 from the free-throw line, led by Clark’s 10 for 10 performance and Gardner’s 7 for 7 effort.

“I know sometimes we settle for 3s, but I thought we did a good job of getting in the paint,” said Clark. “And I thought we shot our free throws pretty well today. That’s a plus.”

Sophomore center Kadin Shedrick scored 13 points and had eight rebounds and junior guard Armaan Franklin scored 12 as both bounced back from non-productive outings in the team’s loss at Notre Dame on Saturday.