UVA has a talent advantage on Ohio, but everything else this week has favored the Bobcats

INDIANAPOLIS – His team arrived in Indianapolis on Sunday, has been practicing since Monday and is riding a three-game win streak that made them MAC champions.

His opponent was scheduled to arrive in Indianapolis on Friday, with just one practice under its belt since a positive COVID-19 test knocked it out of the ACC tournament last week.

So even though Jeff Boals’ 13th-seeded Ohio team is a 7-point underdog against fourth-seeded Virginia on Saturday night at Indiana’s Assembly Hall, Boals doesn’t see any tightness in his players going into the school’s first NCAA tournament game since 2012.

“I think our guys will be loose,” said Boals. “They’ll be ready, and they’ll be excited to play.”

It remains to be seen what kind of shape Virginia will be in when it arrives. The Cavaliers were scheduled to practice Friday morning in Charlottesville, then fly to Indianapolis and begin testing. It needs to clear two rounds of testing to be able to walk-through Saturday and then play the game at night.

UVA (18-6) will be without at least one player, the one who tested positive in Greensboro. The school has not revealed who that player is or if there have been any other subsequent positives.