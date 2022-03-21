UVA has sights set on improving, advancing to NIT semifinals in New York

CHARLOTTESVILLE – In the locker room, after escaping from the Super Pit in Denton, Texas with a two-point overtime victory on Sunday night, Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett had his players do a short mental exercise.

“A little visualization,” said guard Armaan Franklin. “Closing your eyes, seeing yourself knock down free throws at the end of the game.”

UVA went 3 for 6 at the free-throw line in the final 36 seconds of its 71-69 overtime win over North Texas in the second round of the NIT, including missing the front end of two one-and-ones, and Bennett didn’t waste any time addressing it with his players afterward.

“We fixed it after the game,” Bennett joked when asked about the struggles at the line. “We got it all solved so don’t worry about it. We did a little exercise so we’re good to go.”

That, in essence, has been what the Cavaliers’ appearance in the NIT is all about this year – an opportunity to continue to work on the areas they need to improve on to make sure next March, they’re back in the NCAA tournament.

Virginia (21-13) will host St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night with a spot in the NIT Final Four in New York City on the line. The Bonnies (22-9) rallied past Oklahoma, 70-68, on Sunday night. They have played two ACC teams already this season, downing Clemson 68-65 in November, and getting blown out by Virginia Tech, 86-49, in December.

St. Bonaventure also owns wins over NCAA tourney teams Marquette and Richmond.

Virginia’s win over North Texas wrapped up before the Bonnies’ game at Oklahoma, but while Bennett didn’t know who his team would face next, he definitely knew it had areas to improve.

“We had really good stretches of ball, but certainly some of our warts showed,” said Bennett, who is 4-2 all-time in the NIT, including a loss while at Washington State. “It’s so good to be in this setting and to have to learn and grow from it. And of course, you advance, and you’re thankful for that. Every game that goes up you’ve got to tighten the screws with the level of soundness. And at times, we get unsound. We’ve got to keep going.”

The win over the Mean Green, an NCAA tournament team a year ago, certainly gave Bennett’s club things to work on going into Tuesday’s game and beyond. Besides going 10 for 19 at the free-throw line, UVA gave up 12 offensive rebounds and got a costly late technical foul whistled on Francisco Caffaro, when he reacted to a referee’s call.

The experience of playing competitive games against quality opponents – UVA ousted Mississippi State in the opening round – is one Bennett and his players hope benefit the program moving forward.

“That was one the main things we talked about coming into the NIT,” said Franklin, a junior who led Virginia with 17 points Sunday, going 5 for 7 from 3-point range.

UVA won this tournament in 1980 and 1992. In 2013, the Cavaliers’ last NIT appearance, they reached the quarterfinals before falling at home to Iowa.

“Just being able to play in the postseason, figure out how to win games like this, is big for our team going forward,” said Franklin. “It’s a privilege to keep playing in March. Some teams are already at home. To keep playing, you can gel and mesh more as a team.”