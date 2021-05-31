UVA holds off Maryland, 17-16, to win back-to-back NCAA lacrosse national titles

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. – The wait to repeat finally ended. And Virginia ended it in style.
Two years since winning the title and a year after the pandemic cut short their initial bid to repeat, redshirt freshman Connor Shellenberger and senior Matt Moore each scored four goals to lead UVA to its first-ever back-to-back NCAA lacrosse championships, downing Maryland 17-16 on Monday in a thrilling national title game.
The Terrapins’ Luke Wierman won a faceoff with 10.8 seconds to play and rushed to the cage, but his bid to tie the game was stopped by Virginia senior goalie Alex Rode.
Junior Jeff Conner scored three goals for the Cavaliers (14-4), who thwarted the Terrapins’ bid to become the sports first undefeated champions since UVA turned the trick in 2006. Sophomore Payton Cormier added a pair in what equaled the highest scoring title game in NCAA history.
The game was tied 11 with 9:11 left in the third quarter when the defending champions seized control. A 5-0 run, one that included two goals apiece from Moore and Shellenberger. But Maryland (15-1) mounted a final, furious comeback to set up the dramatic finish.
Senior attack Logan Wisnauskas scored five goals and had an assist for Maryland, but its star – senior attack Jared Bernhardt – was held to two goals and three assists by a UVA defense that was stifling throughout this NCAA tournament.
Rode finished with 12 saves, none bigger than the game-sealing stop on Wierman. Shellenberger was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.
During a regular season that saw Virginia open ACC play with a 20-10 loss to Syracuse, coach Lars Tiffany had friends repeatedly encourage him by saying no one would remember how the team played in March if it finished the year strong in May.
And Tiffany’s Cavaliers turned in one memorable month of May, downing Bryant, Georgetown and North Carolina in the NCAA tournament to reach their 11th championship game.
After neither time scored for the first 6:45, the offense picked up dramatically.
Maryland got on the board first with sophomore Daniel Matz wrapping around the goal and putting a high shot over senior Alex Rode’s shoulder. But UVA got it right back when junior Petey LaSalla won the faceoff and pushed the ball ahead to senior Matt Moore, who slung a shot past sophomore Logan McNaney, tying it 1-1 with 8:09 left in the first quarter.
LaSalla tied the game 2-2 winning another faceoff draw and barreling to the cage for a goal.
Virginia used a 6-0 run – including two goals each from Jeff Conner and Connor Shellenberger – to build an 8-4 lead with 8:33 left in the first half.
Bernhardt brought the Terrapins back, scoring a pair of goals to cut UVA’s lead to 8-6 with 6:25 to go before the break. Maryland was within a goal before Cormier scored his second of the half, putting the Cavaliers up 9-7 heading to the locker room.
Virginia was 11-0 this season when leading at halftime entering Monday’s title tilt.
Maryland used a 3-0 run early in the third quarter to tie the game 11-11 with 9:11 to play in the period.
Virginia answered with consecutive goals by Peter Garno, Shellenberger and Moore to end the third quarter, then saw Shellenberger and Moore find the back of the cage early in the final period, putting the Cavaliers up 16-11 with 11:04 to play.
But Maryland outscored UVA 5-1 over the final 6:13 of play to prove the point that Tiffany made to his team going into the 2020 season. Repeating as champions is hard.
Monday, proved that. But it wasn’t too hard for the Cavaliers.
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber