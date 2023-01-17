 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UVA is hot, Virginia Tech is not as rivals prepare to meet | Teel and Barber podcast

David and Mike delve into everything about Wednesday night's rivalry game between UVA and Virginia Tech.

About the podcast

Richmond Times-Dispatch's Virginia Tech, UVA and ACC sports podcast, hosted by Virginia Sports Hall of Fame reporter David Teel and ACC beat writer Mike Barber.

Virginia coach Tony Bennett discusses the Cavaliers' win at Florida State
