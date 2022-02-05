UVA knocks off Miami 71-58 for key ACC win

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The newness appears to be behind them. Now, Virginia is getting to the good stuff.
Armaan Franklin scored 22 points and the Cavaliers dismantled third-place Miami 71-58 on Saturday, winning back-to-back ACC games for the first time since the first week in January.
“I think we’ve slowly been improving,” said UVA coach Tony Bennett, whose team returned two starters from last season and lost its top three scorers. “Sometimes in that improvement, we’ve maybe had a wobble, taken a step back here or there. But slowly there’s been improvement. The experience of more games and guys playing together has helped. I think guys are a little more settled in and understand what it’s going to take and how you’ve got to play.”
Virginia has now won three of its past four games going into Monday’s date at No. 9 Duke.
For a night, all the things UVA (14-9, 8-5 ACC) hoped it could be this season, it was. Suffocating and frustrating on the defensive end, the Cavaliers held the Hurricanes to a season low in points. Miami finished just 4 for 17 from 3-point range.
Offensively, Franklin gave Virginia the perimeter scoring punch it hoped for when he transferred from Indiana, while Jayden Gardner — a transfer from East Carolina — had another game of tough, interior scoring. Gardner finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Senior point guard Kihei Clark continued his late-season offensive surge with 11 points and backcourt mate Reece Beekman added 9 points and 10 assists.
Against a Miami team that entered Saturday second in the ACC in steals, Virginia limited its turnovers to 13, seven of which came in the first half and two that came in the final minutes when backups were playing.
“I feel like today was a good day for us as a team,” said Beekman. “Feel like we all were on the same page. We all were clicking. When we’re all together and one team, we’re hard to beat. And we showed that today.”
Franklin, who had scored more than 15 points just once in the previous nine games, had that many in the first half. In one key stretch in the second half, Franklin hit a step-back jumper to put UVA up 55-40, then forced a turnover with tight, ball-pressure defense against Miami’s Kameron McGusty. At the other end of the floor, Franklin found Kadin Shedrick for a dunk that gave Virginia a 57-40 edge with 10:04 to play.
“If we play how we know we can play, play as a unit, I think we’ll be smiling and having fun like that every game,” said Franklin.
Miami’s success has been built on spreading the floor and creating space for its scorers and making steals on the defensive end. Early in the first half, Virginia struggled with its turnovers, giving it away four times in the first 7:49 of play. But when it kept the ball, it scored effectively.
At one point, Franklin went on a personal 7-0 run, putting UVA up 14-10 with 12:54 to go before the break.
The Cavaliers hit 8 of their first 11 shots and built a 19-14 lead midway through the first half.
Miami missed its first 10 attempts from 3-point range, not knocking one down until Charlie Moore’s make with 1:57 left in the half. McGusty hit the Hurricanes’ second 3 about just over a minute later, turning afterward and saying a few things to Franklin.
But Franklin got the final word of the half, canning a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to send Virginia to the locker room up 35-26. UVA shot 62.5% from the floor and went 5 for 7 from beyond the 3-point arc in the first 20 minutes of play.
The Cavaliers ballooned that lead to a dozen after a fast-break basket and 3-pointer by Beekman, going up 48-34 with 5:51 off the clock in the second. Gardner scored six of Virginia’s first 13 points after the break.
“I thought against Boston College was a good game, and certainly tonight they put together some quality stuff,” said Bennett. “… You can never assume anything. In this league, it appears, if you’re right and you’re ready, you have a chance.”
FG FT Reb
MIAMI M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Wrdnburg 36 3-5 0-0 0-5 2 2 6
McGusty 34 9-13 0-0 0-1 0 3 21
JMiller 31 1-4 0-0 0-2 4 0 2
Moore 36 8-13 0-0 1-1 2 2 17
Wong 35 3-9 0-0 1-5 1 0 6
Walker 12 0-1 0-0 0-3 4 0 0
Joseph 11 1-2 0-0 1-1 1 1 2
Gak 2 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 2
Poplar 2 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 27-50 0-0 4-19 14 8 58
Percentages: FG .540, FT .000. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (McGusty 3-5, Moore 1-4, Walker 0-1, J.Miller 0-2, Waardenburg 0-2, Wong 0-3). Blocks: 4 (McGusty 2, Joseph, Waardenburg). Turnovers: 13 (McGusty 4, Moore 4, Waardenburg 3, Joseph, Wong). Steals: 13 (J.Miller 7, Joseph 2, Walker 2, Moore, Waardenburg).
FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Gardner 36 6-9 0-0 1-7 4 2 12
Caffaro 23 4-4 0-0 1-5 1 0 8
Beekman 35 4-6 0-0 0-2 10 0 9
Clark 37 4-8 0-0 0-2 3 1 11
Franklin 35 8-16 3-3 2-3 4 1 22
Shedrick 16 3-3 0-0 0-4 0 3 6
Stattmann 11 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 3
Coleman 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
McCorkle 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Milicic 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Murray 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Poindexter 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 30-50 3-3 4-23 23 9 71
Percentages: FG .600, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Clark 3-5, Franklin 3-8, Beekman 1-1, Stattmann 1-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Blocks: 1 (Beekman). Turnovers: 13 (Clark 4, Beekman 3, Caffaro, Coleman, Franklin, Gardner, McCorkle, Stattmann). Steals: 11 (Franklin 4, Clark 3, Beekman 2, Gardner, Stattmann).
Miami 26 32 — 58
Virginia 35 36 — 71
