UVA knocks off Miami for key ACC win, 71-58

Senior point guard Kihei Clark continued his late-season offensive surge, added 11 and backcourt mate Reece Beekman added nine points and 10 assists.

Against a Miami team that entered Saturday second in the ACC in steals, Virginia limited its turnovers to 13, seven of which came in the first half and two that came in the final minutes when backups were playing.

“I feel like today was a good day for us as a team,” said Beekman. “Feel like we all were on the same page. We all were clicking. When we’re all together and one team, we’re hard to beat. And we showed that today.”

Franklin, who had scored over 15 points just once in the past nine games, had that many in the first half. In one key stretch in the second half, Franklin hit a step-back jumper to put UVA up 55-40, then forced a turnover with tight, ball-pressure defense against Miami’s Kameron McGusty. At the other end of the floor, Franklin found Kadin Shedrick for a dunk that gave Virginia a 57-40 edge with 10:04 to play.

“If we play how we know we can play, play as a unit, I think we’ll be smiling and having fun like that every game,” said Franklin.