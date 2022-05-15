UVA lacrosse handles Brown to set up quarterfinal NCAA matchup with No. 1 Maryland

The two-time defending national champions earned their rematch with the best team in the nation this year.

A second half surge led by Connor Shellenberger and Payton Cormier lifted Virginia lacrosse past Brown, 17-10, in a first-round NCAA tournament game Saturday in Providence, R.I. The win, UVA’s ninth straight in the tournament dating back to 2019, puts the Cavaliers in the quarterfinals Sunday against undefeated Maryland, the No. 1 overall seed.

“We know who the No. 1 team in the country is,” said UVA coach Lars Tiffany after Saturday’s win. “What John Tillman has built, through regular recruiting and a couple key transfers, that offense is prolific, as we saw first-hand. We know we’re going to have our hands full against a team that has almost no weaknesses.”

Maryland, which beat Vermont 21-5 on Sunday, the most lopsided tournament win in program history, to advance to the quarterfinals in Columbus, Ohio, dominated a regular-season meeting with Virginia, 23-12 on March 19 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

The teams met in the 2021 national championship game, when UVA held off a late surge by the Terrapins to win 17-16. Virginia also ousted Maryland from the 2019 tournament with an overtime quarterfinal win.

This year, despite winning a share of the ACC’s regular-season title, the Cavaliers entered the NCAAs unseeded and were sent on the road to Brown, Tiffany’s alma mater and a program he coached from 2007-2016.

Saturday night, UVA (12-3), the only ACC team in the bracket, and Brown were tied 7-7 at the half and 9-9 in the third quarter before taking control over the final 20 minutes of play, fueled by Shellenberger, Cormier and Matt Moore offensively and strong faceoff play by Petey LaSalla.

“When you get in the month of May, these games are just different," said Shellenberger. "You realize that you could go home tomorrow and this thing you love so much and that you’ve prepared your whole life for, it could be over the next day. There is a little different motivation going into that game and different emotion and passion that comes out.”

Virginia ended the third quarter on a 4-0 surge, and extended that to an 8-0 run to open the fourth.

“It just felt like we knew what we needed to do," said Cormier. "If we just stayed with it, we were going to eventually pull away.”

Shellenberger finished with four goals and had four assists, Cormier scored five times, and Moore added two goals and two assists.

LaSalla helped break open the contest, winning 20 of the 31 draws he took, he helping the Cavaliers seize control of the game. UVA outscored Brown 10-3 in the second half.

UVA freshman goaltender Matthew Nunes, making his NCAA tournament debut, made 16 saves.

“He's really talented. He’s a very good goalie," said UVA coach Lars Tiffany. "And he’s got the right mental and emotional approach. He wants these big moments. He doesn’t shy away from it.”

Tiffany had lost in his only previous trip as a visitor to Stevenson-Pincince Field, a 14-13 defeat in 2020, the final game before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down that season.

This time, UVA hadn't played since a 20-10 win over Lafayette on April 28, but - as was the case in their 2021 title run - the long layoff proved to be no problem. In fact, it allowed players including Shellenberger, Moore and LaSalla time to get fully healthy after battling nagging injuries over the final month of the regular season.

Shellenberger, the most outstanding player in last year’s NCAA tournament when he scored 14 goals in four games, had struggled down the stretch. Bruised and battered, the redshirt sophomore attackman had managed just seven goals in the team’s six April games.

But he scored the first two goals on Saturday night, and then took over in the second half, finding Cormier twice in close to the cage at the start of the fourth quarter to break open the previously tight contest, propelling the Cavaliers into the matchup with Maryland, arguably the most anticipated pairing in this year’s tournament.

“We’re a bit of an underdog in our mentality, just because they have the title,” said Tillman following Sunday’s win. “We have to reach their level and show we can beat them in the playoffs, which we haven’t done.”