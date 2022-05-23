UVA lacrosse hopes Maryland loss pushes it to new heights

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With 11 seconds to play in last year’s NCAA lacrosse national championship game and Virginia up by a goal, Maryland’s Luke Wierman won a faceoff against UVA’s Petey LaSalla and broke hard toward the cage. He fired a shot at goalie Alex Rode that Rode stopped with five seconds left to seal the championship.

“I was fortunate to be in that situation and that’s how it went,” said Rode, who works in insurance in Charleston, S.C. now. “It was the last save of my career.”

For Wierman, who was a junior in that game, the dramatic play had a different effect.

“That shot motivates me,” he said Sunday after the Terrapins bounced two-time defending national champion UVA from this year’s tournament with an 18-9 quarterfinal win at Ohio State. “And I think motivated the whole team.”

That was the message Virginia coach Lars Tiffany delivered to his team after the game.

“We recognize that last year’s national championship game was the impetus for Maryland to take their team to the next level,” said Tiffany. “Now, it’s our turn.”

And Tiffany won’t let much time lapse before beginning the process of using Sunday’s loss as fuel for another run in 2023. The Cavaliers, who dealt with a flight delay on their way home from Ohio, were scheduled to assemble Monday to vote on team captains for the next season, putting in place the leadership Tiffany believes will be critical this offseason to further elevating his program.

Virginia went 12-4 this year and is 47-13 since the start of the 2019 season.

Maryland, 16-0 and the top seed in the tournament, also trounced UVA 23-11 in March at Audi Field in Washington D.C.

Sophomore defender Cole Kastner said carrying this latest Maryland loss into the offseason will only make the team more willing to put in that work.

“It’s something that’s definitely going to be on my mind for a while,” said Kastner. “But at the same time, I think turning around and getting right back to work, I’m looking forward to getting home and getting started. It’s definitely going to be on my mind but I don’t think that’s a bad thing. It’s just going to keep pushing me and pushing everyone else.”

Expectations will be high again next season for Virginia, which won the 2019 and 2021 national championships and was the ACC co-champion this season. The team will lose a handful of key pieces, none bigger than attackman Matt Moore, the program’s all-time leading scorer.

“We’re fortunate. We have a lot coming back,” said Tiffany. “And we’re really excited about our incoming first-year recruiting class. So, there’s a whole host of talent.”

Moore is the only starter from Sunday’s quarterfinal who isn’t eligible to return. UVA expects to bring back five of its top six point producers, including redshirt sophomore star Connor Shellenberger, who led the team with 76 points this season but was held without a goal or an assist on Sunday, the first time that’s happened in his career.

“I think there has to be a different mindset for every rep, every drill, everything we do next fall to not just reach that level that Maryland set this year, but also to go above it,” said Shellenberger. “I think you have to use this as motivation and try to make us better.”

LaSalla returns as the team’s faceoff specialist and goaltender Matthew Nunes will be back after an impressive freshman year.

The entire starting defense in front of Nunes – Kastner, Cade Saustad and Quentin Matsui – are underclassmen. Two-way midfielder Jeff Conner has already said he plans to return for his COVID-19 season.

Virginia also adds midfielder Thomas McConvey, a graduate transfer from Vermont who scored 60 goals this season.

Freshman Griffin Schutz is likely to move from midfield – where he had 23 goals and 7 assists this season – to the attack to take Moore’s spot.

Like Kastner and Shellenberger, Schutz was looking forward after Sunday’s defeat.

“I think that team just set the standard for what a really, really good team looks like,” he said standing outside Ohio Stadium, preparing to board the team bus. “This is gonna sting for a while, but I think we can honestly use it to our advantage in the future. We know when it feels like to lose now. I think that’s just going to drive us further. We have all the right pieces.”

What Virginia ultimately does with those pieces will come down to how it uses and learns from Sunday’s lopsided loss. And it’s a process that starts now.

“We’ll see how good we can be next year,” said Shellenberger. “Now that we know what it takes.”