UVA lacrosse managing three-week break before the NCAAs with a little help from Bronco Mendenhall

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Lars Tiffany spent some time chatting with Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall last week. The topic? How to handle long gaps between games like the one Tiffany’s men’s lacrosse team is facing before the start of the NCAA tournament.

“I walked out of his office invigorated and inspired,” said Tiffany, “and honestly went back and deleted some of the next couple of practice plans.”

While Mendenhall’s program is accustomed to having a month-long break before it plays its bowl game, that’s not normally the case for Tiffany’s team.

But with No. 5 UVA (10-4) having May 1 as an open ACC date, the conference not holding a men's tournament this year, and the NCAAs not starting until May 15, the Cavaliers are in the midst of three weeks off since their regular-season finale, a 13-11 loss to Syracuse on April 24.

The NCAA men’s tournament draw will be announced Sunday night at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.

Seeing the chaos COVID-19 caused in the college basketball season, and anticipating cancellations, Tiffany scheduled an extra game on May 1, the open date, against Navy. But when Virginia made it through its full schedule unscathed, it had to drop the Navy game.