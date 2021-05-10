UVA lacrosse out to defend 2019 title, and these 'Hoos may be on a similar path

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Lars Tiffany hadn’t given it much thought until the first graphic that popped up during ESPNU’s Sunday night broadcast of the NCAA lacrosse tournament bracket included a reference to Virginia winning the last national title, back in 2019.

So, with the 2020 tournament canceled, does Tiffany’s team enter this year’s event with a championship bullseye on its back?

“That goes up there on the graphic and I was like, ‘Oh yeah,’” said Tiffany, whose team is the No. 4 seed in the 16-team tournament and opens play at home on Sunday against NEC champion Bryant. “I really don’t think about it. I’m sure Mike Pressler and Bryant they have a big ol’ bullseye on the Virginia Cavalier uniform right now.”

For everyone else, Tiffany said top-seed North Carolina and undefeated Maryland, the No. 3 seed, are probably the teams that will receive the most attention going into the tournament, not his UVA squad which went 10-4 this season. For the rest of the country, and for himself, the 2019 championship doesn’t make the Cavaliers a marked team this month.

“Because of the year off in between it just doesn’t seem that way,” said Tiffany. “It doesn’t feel that way to me.”