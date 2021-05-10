UVA lacrosse out to defend 2019 title, and these 'Hoos may be on a similar path

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Lars Tiffany hadn’t given it much thought until the first graphic that popped up during ESPNU’s Sunday night broadcast of the NCAA lacrosse tournament bracket included a reference to Virginia winning the last national title, back in 2019.
So, with the 2020 tournament canceled, does Tiffany’s team enter this year’s event with a championship bullseye on its back?
“That goes up there on the graphic and I was like, ‘Oh yeah,’” said Tiffany, whose team is the No. 4 seed in the 16-team tournament and opens play at home on Sunday against NEC champion Bryant. “I really don’t think about it. I’m sure Mike Pressler and Bryant they have a big ol’ bullseye on the Virginia Cavalier uniform right now.”
For everyone else, Tiffany said top-seed North Carolina and undefeated Maryland, the No. 3 seed, are probably the teams that will receive the most attention going into the tournament, not his UVA squad which went 10-4 this season. For the rest of the country, and for himself, the 2019 championship doesn’t make the Cavaliers a marked team this month.
“Because of the year off in between it just doesn’t seem that way,” said Tiffany. “It doesn’t feel that way to me.”
All five ACC teams made the field, with North Carolina as the one-seed, Duke the two, Notre Dame the six and Syracuse – which beat UVA twice this season – unseeded.
Virginia hosts Bryant (9-3), which upset the top seed in the NEC tournament – Saint Joseph’s – on Saturday to get its NCAA bid, at noon on Sunday at Klockner Stadium.
In 2019, despite a 1-2 start, the Cavaliers won the national championship. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19, and now, Tiffany sees parallels between this year’s group and the title winning squad.
“I saw the similar progression,” said Tiffany, whose team lost its first two ACC games this year. “It started revealing itself to me. ‘Wow, we’re starting to do what we did in 2019.’”
It’s not exactly the same, of course. The 2019 champions didn’t end their regular season with a loss to Syracuse, like this year’s team did. And while the 2021 team may be even deeper in the attack and midfield, especially thanks to getting Dox Aitken back for an extra year and adding transfer Charlie Bertrand, that’s presented problems for Tiffany as he juggles his lineup.
“We’re not quite the ‘19 team,” Tiffany admitted. “The ‘19 team, we were probably more cohesive because there was less sharing of playing time. It was obvious who the starting attack was in ‘19. It was obvious who the midfield was.”
That, Tiffany said, has impacted the culture and chemistry of this year’s team.
“We’re never going to make everyone happy,” he said. “I can feel a little bit of that tension.”
Having three weeks between the end of the regular season and its first NCAA tournament game may have helped on that front. In addition to a week of focused conditioning work and a week of practice designed to sharpen UVA’s end-of-game execution and its defensive transition pressure, or ride, Tiffany’s team engaged in a good amount of team building.
At the end of the first week, the team played softball. Aitken hit on of the team’s home runs and freshman star Connor Shellenberger hit Tiffany – who was pitching – in the leg with a line drive back up the middle.
This past Sunday night, after scrimmaging earlier in the day, Tiffany had 10 players to his house for dinner. A vegetarian, he served them Impossible burgers and sausages, along with corn, salad and his wife’s bean salad.
His 6-year-old daughter added S’mores and chocolate chip cookies with M&M’s to the menu.
Starting Monday, Tiffany said, the team would be back to a normal week of game preparation. This time, for Bryant.
The Bulldogs are coached by Pressler, who spent 16 seasons at Duke, going 153-82 and winning three ACC championships with the Blue Devils. He guided Duke to 10 NCAA tournaments before being fired during an investigation into what proved to be false sexual assault allegations against three of his players in 2005.
He got back into coaching two years later at Bryant and has been there since. From 2007-2016, Tiffany – then the coach at Brown – went 5-3 in an annual matchup with Bryant. That included Brown’s first loss of the 2016 season, the year Tiffany led the team to the lacrosse Final Four.
So while fans and media might have begun peering ahead at Virginia’s path back to lacrosse’s final weekend, a route that could include both Syracuse and North Carolina, Tiffany wants his team focused on the Bulldogs, who are capable of knocking the Cavaliers out before the second round at Hofstra on May 22, graduation weekend for UVA.
“We’re going to be in Charlottesville at graduation if we don’t beat Bryant,” Tiffany said.
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber